Rokay Kamyar, MD
Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Rokay Kamyar, MD, Inc.8860 Center Dr
Suite 330
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Rokay Kamyar, MD
Age:77
In practice since:1980
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Arabic, Farsi, German
Education
Boston University School of Medicine:Fellowship
Chiba University (Japan):Medical School
Jewish Medical Center (Brooklyn, NY):Internship
Jewish Medical Center (Brooklyn, NY):Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Barrx system esophageal ablation
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Hemorrhoids
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver biopsy
- Liver disease
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1770572109
Insurance plans accepted
Rokay Kamyar, MD, accepts 38 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
33 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 12, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Kamyar is a very caring individual. He made me feel heard and understood.
Verified PatientJune 1, 2023
5.0
Great dr. - Great care.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Very good care from all!
Verified PatientApril 9, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Kamyar is an excellent doctor. His knowledge and experience make him the best gastroenterologist in the area. Hoping that he never retires!
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Rokay Kamyar, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rokay Kamyar, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
