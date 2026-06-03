Rokay G. Kamyar, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Rokay G. Kamyar, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Rokay Kamyar, MD Inc.
8860 Center Drive
Suite 420
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-469-5400
Fax: 619-464-1311
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Rokay G. Kamyar, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Barrx system esophageal ablation
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Hemorrhoids
- High-resolution manometry for diagnosis
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver biopsy
- Liver disease
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1770572109
Insurance plans accepted
Rokay G. Kamyar, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.