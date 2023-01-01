Provider Image

Sam Elsheikh, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Sam Elsheikh, MD
    5565 Grossmont Center Dr
    Suite 1-227
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions
    619-464-1138

About Sam Elsheikh, MD

Age:
 71
In practice since:
 1985
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 El-shay
Languages: 
English, Arabic, French
Education
University of Baghdad:
 Internship
University of Alabama:
 Residency
University of Alabama:
 Fellowship
Lloyd-Noland Hospital:
 Internship
University of Mosul (Iraq):
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1356427512

Insurance plans accepted

Sam Elsheikh, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Sam Elsheikh, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sam Elsheikh, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.