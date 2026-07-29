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Husam Y. Elsheikh, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Gastroenterology

(board certified)

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Sam Elsheikh, MD

619-464-1138

5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 1-227
La Mesa, CA 91942

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Location and phone

  1. Sam Elsheikh, MD

    5565 Grossmont Center Dr
    Suite 1-227
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-464-1138

About Husam Y. Elsheikh, MD

Age: 74
In practice since: 1985
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: El-shay
Languages: Arabic, French

Education

University of Baghdad School of Medicine: Internship
University of Alabama: Residency
University of Alabama: Fellowship
Lloyd-Noland Hospital: Internship
University of Mosul (Iraq): Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1356427512

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Husam Y. Elsheikh, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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