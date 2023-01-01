Sam Elsheikh, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Location and phone
Sam Elsheikh, MD5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 1-227
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Sam Elsheikh, MD
Age:71
In practice since:1985
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:El-shay
Languages:English, Arabic, French
Education
University of Baghdad:Internship
University of Alabama:Residency
University of Alabama:Fellowship
Lloyd-Noland Hospital:Internship
University of Mosul (Iraq):Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Celiac disease/gluten intolerance
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diseases of the gallbladder and bile duct
- Diseases of the pancreas
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Fatty liver
- Gallstones and bile duct stones
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease
- Heartburn
- Hepatitis
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
- Malabsorption
- Pancreatic biliary disease
- Pancreatic cancer
- Peptic ulcer disease
- Removal of colon polyps
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Ulcerative colitis
- Video capsule endoscopy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1356427512
Insurance plans accepted
Sam Elsheikh, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Sam Elsheikh, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sam Elsheikh, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
