Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sam Elsheikh, MD
5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 1-227
La Mesa, CA 91942
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About Husam Y. Elsheikh, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Celiac disease/gluten intolerance
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diseases of the gallbladder and bile duct
- Diseases of the pancreas
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Fatty liver
- Gallstones and bile duct stones
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease
- Heartburn
- Hepatitis
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
- Malabsorption
- Pancreatic biliary disease
- Pancreatic cancer
- Peptic ulcer disease
- Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) and cryotherapy to ablate neoplastic Barrett
- Removal of colon polyps
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Ulcerative colitis
- Video capsule endoscopy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1356427512
Insurance plans accepted
Husam Y. Elsheikh, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Husam Y. Elsheikh, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.