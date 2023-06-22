Ratings and reviews

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

Patient reviews

Verified Patient June 22, 2023 3.2 Had to call me after I left the clinic to provide treatment. Emailed several days later. Symptoms were not resolved requested ent referral.

Verified Patient June 14, 2023 5.0 Best doctor ever and *Debbie is the best PA ever.

Verified Patient June 2, 2023 5.0 *Dr. Sanas Sadrieh is very compassion and that her patients amazing. I am grateful to have the BEST Dr. in my with insurance.