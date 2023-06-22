Sanas Sadrieh, DO
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Metro Family Physicians Medical Group5030 Camino De La Siesta
Suite 204
San Diego, CA 92108
About Sanas Sadrieh, DO
I provide comprehensive health care for the entire family. I practice medicine with care and compassion while utilizing the latest technology to provide exceptional care.
In practice since:2008
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Western University of Health Sciences:Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Residency
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Depression
- Federal aviation physicals
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Immigration physicals
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Women's health
NPI
1255523981
Insurance plans accepted
Sanas Sadrieh, DO, accepts 39 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
110 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 22, 2023
3.2
Had to call me after I left the clinic to provide treatment. Emailed several days later. Symptoms were not resolved requested ent referral.
Verified PatientJune 14, 2023
5.0
Best doctor ever and *Debbie is the best PA ever.
Verified PatientJune 2, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Sanas Sadrieh is very compassion and that her patients amazing. I am grateful to have the BEST Dr. in my with insurance.
Verified PatientJune 2, 2023
5.0
My ultrasound results were sent to my physician on the same day and their 9ffice called me with our follow up care planning for orthopedics.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Sanas Sadrieh, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sanas Sadrieh, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
