Sanas Sadrieh, DO
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Sanas Sadrieh, DO
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Metro Family Physicians Medical Group
5030 Camino De La Siesta
Suite 204
San Diego, CA 92108-3118
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About Sanas Sadrieh, DO
I provide comprehensive health care for the entire family. I practice medicine with care and compassion while utilizing the latest technology to provide exceptional care.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Depression
- Doctor of osteopathy
- Federal aviation physicals
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Immigration physicals
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Walk-in appointments
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1255523981
Insurance plans accepted
Sanas Sadrieh, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
199 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
5.0
Milu [PA] did an excellent job. She quickly referred me to follow up with a Podiatrist.
Verified Patient
June 10, 2026
5.0
Excellent listener and provided information in a very helpful manner
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
5.0
Dr. Sadrihe is always very professional and cares about my needs
Verified Patient
May 23, 2026
5.0
I really appreciate the entire staff but especially PA Debbie Flores. She takes the time to listen, comprehend, and consult with me on my health journey. She never makes the decision for me but informs me and we come up with solutions together.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sanas Sadrieh, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.