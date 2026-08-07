About Sanas Sadrieh, DO

I provide comprehensive health care for the entire family. I practice medicine with care and compassion while utilizing the latest technology to provide exceptional care.

In practice since: 2008

Gender: Female

Languages: Spanish

Education Western University of Health Sciences : Medical School

Scripps Mercy Hospital : Residency

Scripps Mercy Hospital : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Arthritis

Depression

Doctor of osteopathy

Federal aviation physicals

Headache

Hemorrhoids

Immigration physicals

Preventive medicine

Smoking cessation techniques

Walk-in appointments

Women's health

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.