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Sanas Sadrieh, DO

4.9

199 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Metro Family Physicians Medical Group

858-514-3700

5030 Camino De La Siesta
Suite 204
San Diego, CA 92108-3118

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Metro Family Physicians Medical Group

    5030 Camino De La Siesta
    Suite 204
    San Diego, CA 92108-3118
    Get directions

    858-514-3700

About Sanas Sadrieh, DO

I provide comprehensive health care for the entire family. I practice medicine with care and compassion while utilizing the latest technology to provide exceptional care.

In practice since: 2008
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

Western University of Health Sciences: Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital: Residency
Scripps Mercy Hospital: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Arthritis
  • Depression
  • Doctor of osteopathy
  • Federal aviation physicals
  • Headache
  • Hemorrhoids
  • Immigration physicals
  • Preventive medicine
  • Smoking cessation techniques
  • Walk-in appointments
  • Women's health

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1255523981

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Sanas Sadrieh, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

199 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 13, 2026

5.0

Milu [PA] did an excellent job. She quickly referred me to follow up with a Podiatrist.

Verified Patient

June 10, 2026

5.0

Excellent listener and provided information in a very helpful manner

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

5.0

Dr. Sadrihe is always very professional and cares about my needs

Verified Patient

May 23, 2026

5.0

I really appreciate the entire staff but especially PA Debbie Flores. She takes the time to listen, comprehend, and consult with me on my health journey. She never makes the decision for me but informs me and we come up with solutions together.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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