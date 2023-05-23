About Sara Junya, MD

I became a physician because I realized that one of the purest ways to help another individual is by giving them the tools to reach a healthy state. It is an honor and privilege to provide medical care. As an obstetrician and gynecologist, I strive to create a safe and comfortable environment for my patients to express their concerns. I believe that knowledge is power. As part of your team, we can work together to reach your health goals. I hope to empower my patients every day. In my spare time, I enjoy yoga, cycling, live music, strolling through an art museum and reading a good book.

Age: 37

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Jun( rhymes with sun) - ya

Languages: English , Spanish , Thai

Education Tulane University : Residency

Rush Medical College : Medical School

Tulane University : Internship



NPI 1508131756