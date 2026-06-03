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Sara T. Junya, MD

5.0

105 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch OBGYN

858-499-2702
Fax: 858-621-4038

10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92131-3969

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch OBGYN

    10672 Wexford St.
    Floor 2, Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92131-3969
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 858-621-4038

Care schedule

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About Sara T. Junya, MD

I became a physician because I realized that one of the purest ways to help another individual is by giving them the tools to reach a healthy state. It is an honor and privilege to provide medical care. As an obstetrician and gynecologist, I strive to create a safe and comfortable environment for my patients to express their concerns. I believe that knowledge is power. As part of your team, we can work together to reach your health goals. I hope to empower my patients every day. In my spare time, I enjoy yoga, cycling, live music, strolling through an art museum and reading a good book.

Age: 40
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Jun( rhymes with sun) - ya

Education

Tulane University: Residency
Rush Medical College: Medical School
Tulane University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1508131756

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Sara T. Junya, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

105 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 3, 2026

5.0

Dr Junya is attentive, encouraging, and supportive. I'm thankful for her care!

Verified Patient

May 30, 2026

5.0

I wish I could have a doctor like Dr Junya in every specialty!!!

Verified Patient

May 22, 2026

5.0

Dr. Junya is wonderful. This was my first time seeing her. She listened intently and was very thorough in her explanations. I am thankful she is my doctor.

Verified Patient

May 19, 2026

5.0

I'm grateful for Dr Junya and the peaceful way she communicates important details that could otherwise feel stressful.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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