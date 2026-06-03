Doctor experiences a different side of medicine
Dr. Nick Saade sees a lot in the emergency room, but he saw a whole new side of medicine when his pregnant wife was diagnosed with preeclampsia.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch OBGYN
10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92131-3969
Get directions
858-499-2702
Fax: 858-621-4038
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I became a physician because I realized that one of the purest ways to help another individual is by giving them the tools to reach a healthy state. It is an honor and privilege to provide medical care. As an obstetrician and gynecologist, I strive to create a safe and comfortable environment for my patients to express their concerns. I believe that knowledge is power. As part of your team, we can work together to reach your health goals. I hope to empower my patients every day. In my spare time, I enjoy yoga, cycling, live music, strolling through an art museum and reading a good book.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1508131756
Sara T. Junya, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
5.0
105 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Verified Patient
June 3, 2026
5.0
Dr Junya is attentive, encouraging, and supportive. I'm thankful for her care!
Verified Patient
May 30, 2026
5.0
I wish I could have a doctor like Dr Junya in every specialty!!!
Verified Patient
May 22, 2026
5.0
Dr. Junya is wonderful. This was my first time seeing her. She listened intently and was very thorough in her explanations. I am thankful she is my doctor.
Verified Patient
May 19, 2026
5.0
I'm grateful for Dr Junya and the peaceful way she communicates important details that could otherwise feel stressful.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sara T. Junya, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Sara T. Junya, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Dr. Nick Saade sees a lot in the emergency room, but he saw a whole new side of medicine when his pregnant wife was diagnosed with preeclampsia.
Telehealth use skyrocketed during the pandemic and continues to offer convenience and time-savings.
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