Sara Junya, MD

Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch
    10670 Wexford St.
    San Diego, CA 92131
    Get directions
    858-499-2702

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Sara Junya, MD

I became a physician because I realized that one of the purest ways to help another individual is by giving them the tools to reach a healthy state. It is an honor and privilege to provide medical care. As an obstetrician and gynecologist, I strive to create a safe and comfortable environment for my patients to express their concerns. I believe that knowledge is power. As part of your team, we can work together to reach your health goals. I hope to empower my patients every day. In my spare time, I enjoy yoga, cycling, live music, strolling through an art museum and reading a good book.
Age:
 37
Gender:
 Female
Name pronunciation:
 Jun( rhymes with sun) - ya
Languages: 
English, Spanish, Thai
Education
Tulane University:
 Residency
Rush Medical College:
 Medical School
Tulane University:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1508131756
Ratings and reviews

5.0
124 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 23, 2023
5.0
I love my doctor, but it's the people at the front desk and the nurses that put me off whenever I have an appt. I noticed that a lot of the people at the front are new and they seemed more helpful this time than in the past, but it would have been nice for someone to have warned me she was getting double booked. That was.an extremely long wait for a routine prenatal exam.
Verified Patient
May 16, 2023
5.0
Dr. Sunja is very caring and knowledgeable. She treats me as a person and listens to my concerns, giving me options and information when requested.
Verified Patient
April 28, 2023
5.0
Dr. Junya is simply the best!
Verified Patient
April 27, 2023
5.0
Excellent doctor. Would highly recommend very attentive & thorough in explanations. Very kind and pleasant to talk to.
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Sara Junya, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sara Junya, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
