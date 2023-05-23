Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Sara Junya, MD
I became a physician because I realized that one of the purest ways to help another individual is by giving them the tools to reach a healthy state. It is an honor and privilege to provide medical care. As an obstetrician and gynecologist, I strive to create a safe and comfortable environment for my patients to express their concerns. I believe that knowledge is power. As part of your team, we can work together to reach your health goals. I hope to empower my patients every day. In my spare time, I enjoy yoga, cycling, live music, strolling through an art museum and reading a good book.
Age:37
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Jun( rhymes with sun) - ya
Languages:English, Spanish, Thai
Education
Tulane University:Residency
Rush Medical College:Medical School
Tulane University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Birth control shot
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menstrual irregularities
- Postpartum depression
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
NPI
1508131756
Insurance plans accepted
Sara Junya, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
124 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
I love my doctor, but it's the people at the front desk and the nurses that put me off whenever I have an appt. I noticed that a lot of the people at the front are new and they seemed more helpful this time than in the past, but it would have been nice for someone to have warned me she was getting double booked. That was.an extremely long wait for a routine prenatal exam.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr. Sunja is very caring and knowledgeable. She treats me as a person and listens to my concerns, giving me options and information when requested.
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
Dr. Junya is simply the best!
Verified PatientApril 27, 2023
5.0
Excellent doctor. Would highly recommend very attentive & thorough in explanations. Very kind and pleasant to talk to.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Sara Junya, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sara Junya, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
