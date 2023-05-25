About Sarah Giguere, DO

I decided to become a physician to help our most vulnerable population — children — become and stay healthy so they may go into this world and help make it a better place. I have a genuine passion for providing the highest level of care to children. I find joy in caring for my patients through all stages of life, from birth to adolescence. I believe in treating the whole person — mind, body and soul, in order to help my patients grow into strong and happy adults. I am passionate about preventive medicine while maintaining high proficiency in managing patients with chronic conditions. I have a heart for the underserved and served in many rural communities around the world. In my spare time, I enjoy rock climbing, camping, hiking, yoga, tennis and learning how to surf.

Age: 40

Languages: English

Education Loma Linda University : Internship

Loma Linda University : Residency

Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine : Medical School



NPI 1649657487