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Sarah M. Giguere, DO

4.8

57 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(newborns only)

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 619-397-3384

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pediatrics

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 619-397-3384

Care schedule

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About Sarah M. Giguere, DO

I decided to become a physician to help our most vulnerable population — children — become and stay healthy so they may go into this world and help make it a better place. I have a genuine passion for providing the highest level of care to children. I find joy in caring for my patients through all stages of life, from birth to adolescence. I believe in treating the whole person — mind, body and soul, in order to help my patients grow into strong and happy adults. I am passionate about preventive medicine while maintaining high proficiency in managing patients with chronic conditions. I have a heart for the underserved and served in many rural communities around the world. In my spare time, I enjoy rock climbing, camping, hiking, yoga, tennis and learning how to surf.

Age: 41

Education

Loma Linda University: Internship
Loma Linda University: Residency
Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1649657487

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Sarah M. Giguere, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

57 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

April 17, 2026

5.0

We love, love, love, our doctor. Spends quality time with our teen and makes them feel heard.

Verified Patient

February 14, 2026

5.0

Wonderful experience with the doctor. She answered all of our questions, provided guidance, and was patient with our daughter. I appreciated the nice touch of the doctor showing my daughter the book and the visual of the stethoscope prior to the exam. We had to switch doctors due to our last Pediatrician leaving Sharp and we were nervous for the switch but Dr. Giguere was wonderful!

Verified Patient

October 3, 2025

5.0

She was a great listener, and handled all concerns with patience and respect. She was easy to talk to, and made sure all questions were answered.

Verified Patient

September 21, 2025

5.0

Dr Sarah, was wonderful and made my daughter feel very comfortable. She knew how to talk to my daughter to get her to respond. She is very patient and kind. I appreciate that she made a plan and encouraged a follow up

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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