Sarah Giguere, DO
Doctor of Osteopathy
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Sarah Giguere, DO
I decided to become a physician to help our most vulnerable population — children — become and stay healthy so they may go into this world and help make it a better place. I have a genuine passion for providing the highest level of care to children. I find joy in caring for my patients through all stages of life, from birth to adolescence. I believe in treating the whole person — mind, body and soul, in order to help my patients grow into strong and happy adults. I am passionate about preventive medicine while maintaining high proficiency in managing patients with chronic conditions. I have a heart for the underserved and served in many rural communities around the world. In my spare time, I enjoy rock climbing, camping, hiking, yoga, tennis and learning how to surf.
Age:40
Languages:English
Education
Loma Linda University:Internship
Loma Linda University:Residency
Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Adolescent gynecology
- Allergy treatment
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Asthma
- Autism
- Behavior problems
- Depression
- LGBTQ health
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Sports medicine
- Weight management
NPI
1649657487
Insurance plans accepted
Sarah Giguere, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
73 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Dr. Giguere is everything a patent could ever want in a pediatric provider. She is truly a star of your practice.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Dr Giguere is a breath of fresh air. I love every experience we've had with her, even when it's just paranoid mom non-issues she is able to validate and explain without making me feel dumb or crazy. We are very happy with Dr Giguere.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Dr. Sarah is the only doctor my daughter will go to. I had to take her to after hour peds the same week. When the provider recommended a follow up with him in two days, my daughter said she would wait for Sarah. She is the only one she trusts, and as a Mom I can't tell you how much that means to me. She puts her at ease and cares for her as if her own. She is the best, and why I stay with Sharp.
Verified PatientFebruary 15, 2023
5.0
Doctor, took her time and was a great experience.
Special recognitions
