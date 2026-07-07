Sarah M. Giguere, DO
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Sarah M. Giguere, DO
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pediatrics
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 619-397-3384
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Sarah M. Giguere, DO
I decided to become a physician to help our most vulnerable population — children — become and stay healthy so they may go into this world and help make it a better place. I have a genuine passion for providing the highest level of care to children. I find joy in caring for my patients through all stages of life, from birth to adolescence. I believe in treating the whole person — mind, body and soul, in order to help my patients grow into strong and happy adults. I am passionate about preventive medicine while maintaining high proficiency in managing patients with chronic conditions. I have a heart for the underserved and served in many rural communities around the world. In my spare time, I enjoy rock climbing, camping, hiking, yoga, tennis and learning how to surf.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Adolescent gynecology
- Allergy treatment
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Asthma
- Autism
- Behavior problems
- Depression
- House calls
- LGBTQ health
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Sports medicine
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1649657487
Insurance plans accepted
Sarah M. Giguere, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
57 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
April 17, 2026
5.0
We love, love, love, our doctor. Spends quality time with our teen and makes them feel heard.
Verified Patient
February 14, 2026
5.0
Wonderful experience with the doctor. She answered all of our questions, provided guidance, and was patient with our daughter. I appreciated the nice touch of the doctor showing my daughter the book and the visual of the stethoscope prior to the exam. We had to switch doctors due to our last Pediatrician leaving Sharp and we were nervous for the switch but Dr. Giguere was wonderful!
Verified Patient
October 3, 2025
5.0
She was a great listener, and handled all concerns with patience and respect. She was easy to talk to, and made sure all questions were answered.
Verified Patient
September 21, 2025
5.0
Dr Sarah, was wonderful and made my daughter feel very comfortable. She knew how to talk to my daughter to get her to respond. She is very patient and kind. I appreciate that she made a plan and encouraged a follow up
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sarah M. Giguere, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.