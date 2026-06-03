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Sarjan H. Patel, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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West Coast Eyecare Associates

619-440-5400

450 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 112
El Cajon, CA 92020

West Coast Eyecare Associates

619-697-4600

6945 El Cajon Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. West Coast Eyecare Associates

    450 Fletcher Pkwy
    Suite 112
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    Get directions

    619-440-5400

  2. West Coast Eyecare Associates

    6945 El Cajon Blvd
    San Diego, CA 92115
    Get directions

    619-697-4600

About Sarjan H. Patel, MD

I provide a personalized, in-depth, detailed discussion of options available to my patients.

Age: 44
In practice since: 2011
Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

Temple University: Internship
Drexel University College of Medicine: Residency
Rosalind Franklin University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1316199326

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Sarjan H. Patel, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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