About Sarjan Patel, MD

I provide a personalized, in-depth, detailed discussion of options available to my patients.

Age: 41

In practice since: 2011

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Hindi , Spanish

Education Temple University : Internship

Drexel University College of Medicine : Residency

Rosalind Franklin University : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



