Sarjan Patel, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Sarjan Patel, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Location and phone
West Coast Eyecare Associates6945 El Cajon Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Get directions
West Coast Eyecare Associates450 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 112
El Cajon, CA 92020
Get directions
About Sarjan Patel, MD
I provide a personalized, in-depth, detailed discussion of options available to my patients.
Age:41
In practice since:2011
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Hindi, Spanish
Education
Temple University:Internship
Drexel University College of Medicine:Residency
Rosalind Franklin University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1316199326
Insurance plans accepted
Sarjan Patel, MD, accepts 27 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sarjan Patel, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sarjan Patel, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.