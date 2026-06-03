Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
West Coast Eyecare Associates
450 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 112
El Cajon, CA 92020
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West Coast Eyecare Associates
6945 El Cajon Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
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About Sarjan H. Patel, MD
I provide a personalized, in-depth, detailed discussion of options available to my patients.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1316199326
Insurance plans accepted
Sarjan H. Patel, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sarjan H. Patel, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sarjan H. Patel, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.