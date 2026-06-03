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Scott L. Brown, MD

4.6

43 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Urology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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San Diego Urology Associates

619-828-1000
Fax: 619-828-1001

8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 250
La Mesa, CA 91942

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Urology Associates

    8881 Fletcher Pkwy
    Suite 250
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-828-1000
    Fax: 619-828-1001

Care schedule

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About Scott L. Brown, MD

Age: 61
In practice since: 2001
Gender: Male
Languages: English, Spanish

Education

Case Western Reserve University: Residency
Case Western Reserve University: Internship
Virginia Mason Hospital: Fellowship
University of Health Sciences: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1477592681

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Scott L. Brown, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.6

43 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.6

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.6

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.6

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.6

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

5.0

Doctor on leave. NP saw me regarding my healthcare.

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

4.0

The one who treated me was not my urologist, so I did not feel confident, but the new one made an effort!

Verified Patient

January 2, 2026

5.0

Great experience.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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