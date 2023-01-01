Scott Brown, MD
Medical Doctor
Urology (board certified)
Scott Brown, MD
Location and phone
San Diego Urology Associates8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 250
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Scott Brown, MD
Age:58
In practice since:2001
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Case Western Reserve University:Residency
Case Western Reserve University:Internship
Virginia Mason Hospital:Fellowship
University of Health Sciences:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Circumcision - adults
- Impotence
- Incontinence
- Kidney stones
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Lithotripsy
- Microsurgery
- Penile implant
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Vasectomy
NPI
1477592681
Insurance plans accepted
Scott Brown, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Scott Brown, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Scott Brown, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
