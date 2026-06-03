Scott L. Brown, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Scott L. Brown, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego Urology Associates
8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 250
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-828-1000
Fax: 619-828-1001
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Scott L. Brown, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Circumcision - adults
- Impotence
- Incontinence
- Kidney stones
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Lithotripsy
- Microsurgery
- Penile implant
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Vasectomy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1477592681
Insurance plans accepted
Scott L. Brown, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.6
43 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
5.0
Doctor on leave. NP saw me regarding my healthcare.
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
4.0
The one who treated me was not my urologist, so I did not feel confident, but the new one made an effort!
Verified Patient
January 2, 2026
5.0
Great experience.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.