Doctor of medicine (MD)
Vascular surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Vascular surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Sasha Salloum MD, Inc
1045 East Pennsylvania Avenue
Suite A
Escondido, CA 92025
Get directions
760-884-4500
Fax: 760-884-4500
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Sergio Casillas Berumen, MD
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1437470762
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Sergio Casillas Berumen, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sergio Casillas Berumen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sergio Casillas Berumen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.