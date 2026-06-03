Finding relief after years of digestive issues (video)
After years of living with what he thought was acid reflux, Jeff Johnson found lasting relief through a minimally invasive procedure called Z-POEM.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants
765 Medical Center Court
Suite 216
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
858-262-7527
Fax: 858-863-5010
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants Chula Vista
765 Medical Center Ct
Ste 216
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600
Get directions
858-292-7527
Fax: 858-863-5010
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants San Diego
8008 Frost St.
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123-4207
Get directions
858-292-7527
Fax: 858-863-5010
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants, Coronado
1224 10th St.
Suite 205
Coronado, CA 92118-3420
Get directions
858-292-7527
Fax: 858-863-5010
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants, Poway
15611 Pomerado Road
Suite 500
Poway, CA 92064-2437
Get directions
858-487-2121
Fax: 858-863-5020
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants
765 Medical Center Court
Monday
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San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants San Diego
8008 Frost St.
Monday
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Friday
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1588674022
Sergio R. Flores, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sergio R. Flores, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Sergio R. Flores, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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