Sergio Flores, MD

Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants
    8008 Frost St
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-292-7527
  2. San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants
    1224 10th St
    Suite 205
    Coronado, CA 92118
    619-435-6048

About Sergio Flores, MD

Age:
 61
In practice since:
 1997
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
University of California, Irvine:
 Fellowship
University of California, Irvine:
 Internship
University of California, Irvine:
 Residency
University of California, San Francisco:
 Medical School
NPI
1588674022
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Sergio Flores, MD, accepts 12 health insurance plans.

Guardian Angel recognitions
Sergio Flores, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sergio Flores, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
