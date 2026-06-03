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Seung-Yil T. Song, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

Hematology/oncology

(board certified)

Oncology

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Call to schedule

San Diego Oncology Medical Group

619-421-6922
Fax: 619-421-5569

750 Medical Center Ct
Suite 9
Chula Vista, CA 91911

San Diego Oncology Medical Group

858-571-2811
Fax: 858-571-2814

7930 Frost St
Suite 405
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Oncology Medical Group

    750 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 9
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-421-6922
    Fax: 619-421-5569

  2. San Diego Oncology Medical Group

    7930 Frost St
    Suite 405
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-571-2811
    Fax: 858-571-2814

Care schedule

San Diego Oncology Medical Group

750 Medical Center Ct

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Thursday

San Diego Oncology Medical Group

7930 Frost St

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Friday

About Seung-Yil T. Song, MD

I want to help the people in need and help the patient.

Age: 83
In practice since: 1976
Gender: Male
Languages: English, Korean

Education

University of Tennessee: Residency
Dana-Farber/Brigham and Womens Cancer Center: Fellowship
Catholic University of Korea College of Medicine: Medical School
Albert Einstein Medical Center: Internship
Veterans Affairs Medical Center: Residency
University of Pennsylvania: Residency
Roswell Park Cancer Institute: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1578677860

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Seung-Yil T. Song, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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