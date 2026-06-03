Seung-Yil T. Song, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Oncology
Insurance
Seung-Yil T. Song, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Oncology
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego Oncology Medical Group
750 Medical Center Ct
Suite 9
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
619-421-6922
Fax: 619-421-5569
San Diego Oncology Medical Group
7930 Frost St
Suite 405
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-571-2811
Fax: 858-571-2814
Care schedule
San Diego Oncology Medical Group
750 Medical Center Ct
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Tuesday
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Thursday
San Diego Oncology Medical Group
7930 Frost St
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Monday
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Wednesday
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Friday
About Seung-Yil T. Song, MD
I want to help the people in need and help the patient.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Blood disorders
- Bone marrow aspiration studies
- Breast cancer
- Cancer
- Chemotherapy in office
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1578677860
Insurance plans accepted
Seung-Yil T. Song, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Seung-Yil T. Song, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.