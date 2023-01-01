About Seung-Yil Song, MD

I want to help the people in need and help the patient.

Age: 80

In practice since: 1976

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Korean

Education Roswell Park Cancer Institute : Fellowship

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute : Fellowship

Albert Einstein Medical Center : Internship

Catholic Medical Center : Medical School

St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital : Fellowship

Philadelphia VA Medical Center : Residency



Areas of focus Blood disorders

Bone marrow aspiration studies

Breast cancer

Cancer

