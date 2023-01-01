Seung-Yil Song, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Location and phone
San Diego Oncology Medical Group750 Medical Center Ct
Suite 9
Chula Vista, CA 91911
San Diego Oncology Medical Group7930 Frost St
Suite 405
San Diego, CA 92123
Care schedule
San Diego Oncology Medical Group750 Medical Center Ct
-
Tuesday
-
Thursday
San Diego Oncology Medical Group7930 Frost St
-
Monday
-
Wednesday
-
Friday
About Seung-Yil Song, MD
I want to help the people in need and help the patient.
Age:80
In practice since:1976
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Korean
Education
Roswell Park Cancer Institute:Fellowship
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute:Fellowship
Albert Einstein Medical Center:Internship
Catholic Medical Center:Medical School
St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital:Fellowship
Philadelphia VA Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Blood disorders
- Bone marrow aspiration studies
- Breast cancer
- Cancer
NPI
1578677860
Insurance plans accepted
Seung-Yil Song, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Seung-Yil Song, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Seung-Yil Song, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
