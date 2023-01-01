Seung-Yil Song, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Oncology Medical Group
    750 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 9
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions
    619-421-6922
  2. San Diego Oncology Medical Group
    7930 Frost St
    Suite 405
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions
    858-571-2811

Care schedule

San Diego Oncology Medical Group
750 Medical Center Ct
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Thursday
San Diego Oncology Medical Group
7930 Frost St
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Friday

About Seung-Yil Song, MD

I want to help the people in need and help the patient.
Age:
 80
In practice since:
 1976
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Korean
Education
Roswell Park Cancer Institute:
 Fellowship
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute:
 Fellowship
Albert Einstein Medical Center:
 Internship
Catholic Medical Center:
 Medical School
St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital:
 Fellowship
Philadelphia VA Medical Center:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1578677860

Insurance plans accepted

Seung-Yil Song, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 50 recognitions
Seung-Yil Song, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Seung-Yil Song, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.