Shahed Samadi, MD, MPH
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider only treats patients in urgent care or when your primary care physician is unavailable.
About Shahed Samadi, MD, MPH
Gender:Non-binary
Languages:English
Education
North Iowa Mercy Health Center:Internship
North Iowa Mercy Health Center:Residency
St. George's University:Medical School
University of Arizona:Fellowship
NPI
1306132477
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Shahed Samadi, MD, MPH, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Shahed Samadi, MD, MPH? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
