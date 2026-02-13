When Aileen Salalila, DNP, FNP‑C, packed up and moved to San Diego in 2017, she expected sunshine, new routines and a fresh start. What she didn’t expect was that her neighbor — just a few doors down — would eventually become her partner.

That neighbor was Dr. Shahed Samadi, MD, MPH, and it turns out they shared a lot in common. Dr. Samadi had also recently moved to San Diego. And, like Salalila, he had also landed a job at Sharp.

But their first connection wasn’t over medicine or work. It was over Kohi — Salalila’s French bulldog.

“Shahed fell for Kohi immediately,” Salalila says. “One day, he asked if he could join us on our walk to the park. From there, dog walks turned into brunch, and brunch turned into doing everything together.”

Growing together at Sharp

Today, Salalila is a family medicine nurse practitioner at Sharp Rees-Stealy. Dr. Samadi is an urgent care doctor with Sharp Rees‑Stealy Downtown and the chair of Sharp Rees-Stealy Philanthropy. Together, they have the unique gift of being partners in life while also sharing a passion for medicine.

“We feel grateful to work for San Diego’s health care leader — a place committed to being the best place to work, practice medicine and receive care,” Dr. Samadi says.

While their day‑to‑day roles differ, they share the same purpose: providing compassionate care and creating meaningful moments for patients. This mission they share is a transformation of health care called The Sharp Experience, rooted in passion for caring for the people of San Diego.

“Aileen truly embodies The Sharp Experience in everything she does,” he says. “It inspires me every day.”

When they’re not caring for patients, you’ll likely find the pair trying something new together. They enjoy picking up new hobbies, like tennis and golf, exploring new restaurants, traveling, wine tasting and supporting San Diego FC.

Looking ahead

As chair of philanthropy, Dr. Samadi hopes to continue supporting Sharp’s culture of giving. “It’s meaningful work,” he says. “I’m honored to help continue meeting the needs of San Diegans and ensuring programs we provide are of the highest quality.”

Salalila looks forward to growing in her career as a family nurse practitioner. “I’m committed to providing extraordinary care — it’s why I chose Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group.”

