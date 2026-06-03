Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hyperbaric medicine and wound care
(board certified)
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hyperbaric medicine and wound care
(board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Sharon Slowik, MD
I became a physician because medicine allows me to share my qualities of honesty, transparency, teaching, joy and compassion. Everyone has their story, and my life has been enriched by so many of my patients. Caring for patients has allowed me to always look at life with an attitude of gratitude. As a dedicated wound care physician, my practice is guided by evidence-based excellence, a compassionate partnership with my patients and a relentless pursuit of healing. Outside of work, I enjoy my workouts and always finding new activities to try. I love learning and experiencing new things. Music is my joy, and who doesn't love art?
Hospital affiliation
NPI
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sharon Slowik, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sharon Slowik, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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