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Shiloh A. Simons, DO

4.6

74 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 18 only)

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

NVISION Eye Centers

858-278-9900
Fax: 858-278-9984

8010 Frost Street
Suite 510
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. NVISION Eye Centers

    8010 Frost Street
    Suite 510
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-278-9900
    Fax: 858-278-9984

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Friday

About Shiloh A. Simons, DO

I enjoy ophthalmology because it is one of the few areas of medicine and surgery that has such an immediate and obvious direct benefit on patient's quality of life, utilizing some of the most cutting-edge technologies available. As a board-certified ophthalmologist, I specialize in cataract and refractive surgery. I have performed more than 15,000 cataract surgeries, refractive cataract and laser vision correction procedures. I have special expertise in the newest intraocular lens technologies and minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries. In my spare time, I enjoy going swimming.

Age: 56
In practice since: 2020
Languages: English

Education

United Health Services Hospitals: Internship
Western University of Health Sciences: Medical School
Midwestern University: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1447387279

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Shiloh A. Simons, DO, accepts 40 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.6

74 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.6

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.6

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 15, 2026

4.0

Doctor & staff are very friendly.

Verified Patient

May 11, 2026

5.0

Dr. Simons. All grate a very different patient experience.

Verified Patient

March 4, 2026

5.0

I had a lot of questions about cataract surgery & Dr. Simons was very patient and gracious.

Verified Patient

February 18, 2026

5.0

Dr. Simons was very easy to talk to and his care was top notch.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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