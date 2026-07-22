About Shiloh A. Simons, DO

I enjoy ophthalmology because it is one of the few areas of medicine and surgery that has such an immediate and obvious direct benefit on patient's quality of life, utilizing some of the most cutting-edge technologies available. As a board-certified ophthalmologist, I specialize in cataract and refractive surgery. I have performed more than 15,000 cataract surgeries, refractive cataract and laser vision correction procedures. I have special expertise in the newest intraocular lens technologies and minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries. In my spare time, I enjoy going swimming.

Age: 56

In practice since: 2020

Languages: English

Education United Health Services Hospitals : Internship

Western University of Health Sciences : Medical School

Midwestern University : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



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