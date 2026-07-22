Shiloh A. Simons, DO
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Shiloh A. Simons, DO
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Location and phone
NVISION Eye Centers
8010 Frost Street
Suite 510
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-278-9900
Fax: 858-278-9984
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Shiloh A. Simons, DO
I enjoy ophthalmology because it is one of the few areas of medicine and surgery that has such an immediate and obvious direct benefit on patient's quality of life, utilizing some of the most cutting-edge technologies available. As a board-certified ophthalmologist, I specialize in cataract and refractive surgery. I have performed more than 15,000 cataract surgeries, refractive cataract and laser vision correction procedures. I have special expertise in the newest intraocular lens technologies and minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries. In my spare time, I enjoy going swimming.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cataract surgery
- Diabetic retinopathy
- Glaucoma
- Intraocular lens (IOL)
- Laser surgery
- Laser vision correction surgery
- LASIK
- Macular degeneration
- Pterygium surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1447387279
Insurance plans accepted
Shiloh A. Simons, DO, accepts 40 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.6
74 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 15, 2026
4.0
Doctor & staff are very friendly.
Verified Patient
May 11, 2026
5.0
Dr. Simons. All grate a very different patient experience.
Verified Patient
March 4, 2026
5.0
I had a lot of questions about cataract surgery & Dr. Simons was very patient and gracious.
Verified Patient
February 18, 2026
5.0
Dr. Simons was very easy to talk to and his care was top notch.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.