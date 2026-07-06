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Simon M Ritchken MD, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Gastroenterology

(board certified)

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Ritchken and First, MDs

858-292-0108
Fax: 858-292-9097

4282 Genesee Ave
Suite 103
San Diego, CA 92117

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Location and phone

  1. Ritchken and First, MDs

    4282 Genesee Ave
    Suite 103
    San Diego, CA 92117
    Get directions

    858-292-0108
    Fax: 858-292-9097

Care schedule

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About Simon M Ritchken MD, MD

I am a firm believer in targeting not just comprehensive gastrointestinal tract diseases but also providing an extremely thorough work-up and evaluation.

Age: 76
In practice since: 1981
Gender: Male
Languages: Afrikaans, English

Education

Baylor College of Medicine: Residency
University of Cape Town: Medical School
University of Cape Town: Internship
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1255399341

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Simon M Ritchken MD, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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