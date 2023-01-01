Simon Ritchken, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Ritchken and First, MDs4282 Genesee Ave
Suite 103
San Diego, CA 92117
About Simon Ritchken, MD
I am a firm believer in targeting not just comprehensive gastrointestinal tract diseases but also providing an extremely thorough work-up and evaluation.
Age:73
In practice since:1981
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Baylor College of Medicine:Residency
University of Cape Town:Medical School
University of Cape Town:Internship
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Celiac disease/gluten intolerance
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal reflux
- Fatty liver
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hepatitis
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
- Pancreatic biliary disease
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Ulcerative colitis
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Simon Ritchken, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Simon Ritchken, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 100 recognitions
