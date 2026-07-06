Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Ritchken and First, MDs
4282 Genesee Ave
Suite 103
San Diego, CA 92117
Get directions
858-292-0108
Fax: 858-292-9097
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Simon M Ritchken MD, MD
I am a firm believer in targeting not just comprehensive gastrointestinal tract diseases but also providing an extremely thorough work-up and evaluation.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Celiac disease/gluten intolerance
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal reflux
- Fatty liver
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hepatitis
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
- Pancreatic biliary disease
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Ulcerative colitis
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1255399341
Insurance plans accepted
Simon M Ritchken MD, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Simon M Ritchken MD, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Simon M Ritchken MD, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.