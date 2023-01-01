About Simon Ritchken, MD

I am a firm believer in targeting not just comprehensive gastrointestinal tract diseases but also providing an extremely thorough work-up and evaluation.

Age: 73

In practice since: 1981

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Baylor College of Medicine : Residency

University of Cape Town : Medical School

University of Cape Town : Internship

Scripps Clinic and Research Institute : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



