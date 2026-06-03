Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Sunil Rayan, M.D.
320 Santa Fe Drive
Suite 212
Encinitas, CA 92024
Get directions
760-943-0101
Fax: 858-452-1421
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Sunil S. Rayan, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1174606016
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sunil S. Rayan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sunil S. Rayan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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