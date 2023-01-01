Provider Image

Susan Gillis, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Grossmont Pediatrics
    6942 University Ave
    Suite A
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions
    619-698-2184

About Susan Gillis, MD

Age:
 34
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Indiana University:
 Medical School
Eastern Virginia Medical School:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1215315858

Insurance plans accepted

Susan Gillis, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Susan Gillis, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.