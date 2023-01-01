Sylvie Pham, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Endocrinology
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Endocrinology525 Third Ave.
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions619-585-4072
Fax: 619-585-4390
About Sylvie Pham, MD
Age:40
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Education
Scripps Clinic La Jolla:Fellowship
UFR Medicine and Pharmacy:Medical School
Scripps Whittier Diabetes Institute:Internship
Scripps Green Hospital:Residency
NPI
1376030817
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Sylvie Pham, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sylvie Pham, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
