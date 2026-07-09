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Sylvie Pham, MD

4.7

210 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Endocrinology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista

858-499-2600

480 H Street
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Endocrinology

619-585-4044
Fax: 858-585-4353

480 H Street
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista

    480 H Street
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    858-499-2600

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Endocrinology

    480 H Street
    Floor 3
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    619-585-4044
    Fax: 858-585-4353

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista

480 H Street

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Sylvie Pham, MD

Age: 43
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Female
Languages: French, Vietnamese

Education

Scripps Green Hospital: Residency
Scripps Clinic La Jolla: Fellowship
UFR Medicine and Pharmacy: Medical School
Scripps Whittier Diabetes Institute: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1376030817

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Sylvie Pham, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

210 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.6

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

She cared for my concerns and explained everything thoroughly to me.

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

Doctor very good listener. Understands my approach and concerns with meds dosage etc

Verified Patient

June 13, 2026

5.0

Dr. Pham is knowledgeable and explains the test results to me so that I understand. She also asks questions for my consideration, allowing me to make proper decisions with my health care. She is genuine in her care.

Verified Patient

June 3, 2026

5.0

She was very excellent. Very understanding, no judgement and listened to my concerns.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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