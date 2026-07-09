Sylvie Pham, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Endocrinology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Sylvie Pham, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Endocrinology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
480 H Street
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Endocrinology
480 H Street
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
619-585-4044
Fax: 858-585-4353
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista
480 H Street
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Sylvie Pham, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1376030817
Insurance plans accepted
Sylvie Pham, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
210 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
She cared for my concerns and explained everything thoroughly to me.
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
5.0
Doctor very good listener. Understands my approach and concerns with meds dosage etc
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
5.0
Dr. Pham is knowledgeable and explains the test results to me so that I understand. She also asks questions for my consideration, allowing me to make proper decisions with my health care. She is genuine in her care.
Verified Patient
June 3, 2026
5.0
She was very excellent. Very understanding, no judgement and listened to my concerns.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sylvie Pham, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.