Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Digestive Disease Associates, Inc., Chula Vista
296 H St.
Suite 301
Chula Vista, CA 91910-4779
Get directions
619-266-3332
Fax: 619-266-6006
Digestive Disease Associates, Inc., El Cajon
2732 Navajo Road
Suite 100
El Cajon, CA 92020-2149
Get directions
619-266-3332
Fax: 619-266-6006
Digestive Disease Associates, Inc., Euclid
292 Euclid Ave.
Suite 115
San Diego, CA 92114-3629
Get directions
619-266-3332
Fax: 619-266-6000
Euclid Endoscopy Center
286 Euclid Ave.
Suite 109
San Diego, CA 92114-3629
Get directions
619-266-3332
Fax: 619-564-8236
Navajo Endoscopy
2732 Navajo Road
Suite 100
El Cajon, CA 92020-2149
Get directions
619-266-3332
Fax: 619-564-8236
Care schedule
Digestive Disease Associates, Inc., Euclid
292 Euclid Ave.
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Friday
About Taddese T Desta, MD
I believe that by coupling medical knowledge and experience with understanding for patients' concerns, the best health care outcomes can be achieved. Walk-in appointments are welcome.
Education
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1346326246
Insurance plans accepted
Taddese T Desta, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.