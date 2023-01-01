Provider Image

Taddese Desta, MD

Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Location and phone

  1. Desta Digestive Disease Center
    292 Euclid Ave
    Suite 115
    San Diego, CA 92114
    619-266-3332

I believe that by coupling medical knowledge and experience with understanding for patients' concerns, the best health care outcomes can be achieved. Walk-in appointments are welcome.
 63
 1996
 Male
English, Somali
St. Mary's Medical Center (San Francisco, CA):
 Internship
St. Mary's Medical Center (San Francisco, CA):
 Residency
Oregon Health Sciences University:
 Medical School
1346326246
Taddese Desta, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.

