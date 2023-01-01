About Taddese Desta, MD

I believe that by coupling medical knowledge and experience with understanding for patients' concerns, the best health care outcomes can be achieved. Walk-in appointments are welcome.

Age: 63

In practice since: 1996

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Somali

Education St. Mary's Medical Center (San Francisco, CA) : Internship

St. Mary's Medical Center (San Francisco, CA) : Residency

Oregon Health Sciences University : Medical School



NPI 1346326246