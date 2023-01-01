Taddese Desta, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Insurance
Taddese Desta, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Desta Digestive Disease Center292 Euclid Ave
Suite 115
San Diego, CA 92114
Get directions
About Taddese Desta, MD
I believe that by coupling medical knowledge and experience with understanding for patients' concerns, the best health care outcomes can be achieved. Walk-in appointments are welcome.
Age:63
In practice since:1996
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Somali
Education
St. Mary's Medical Center (San Francisco, CA):Internship
St. Mary's Medical Center (San Francisco, CA):Residency
Oregon Health Sciences University:Medical School
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1346326246
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Taddese Desta, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Taddese Desta, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Taddese Desta, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.