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Taddese T Desta, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Gastroenterology

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Digestive Disease Associates, Inc., Chula Vista

619-266-3332
Fax: 619-266-6006

296 H St.
Suite 301
Chula Vista, CA 91910-4779

Digestive Disease Associates, Inc., El Cajon

619-266-3332
Fax: 619-266-6006

2732 Navajo Road
Suite 100
El Cajon, CA 92020-2149

Digestive Disease Associates, Inc., Euclid

619-266-3332
Fax: 619-266-6000

292 Euclid Ave.
Suite 115
San Diego, CA 92114-3629

Euclid Endoscopy Center

619-266-3332
Fax: 619-564-8236

286 Euclid Ave.
Suite 109
San Diego, CA 92114-3629

Navajo Endoscopy

619-266-3332
Fax: 619-564-8236

2732 Navajo Road
Suite 100
El Cajon, CA 92020-2149

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Digestive Disease Associates, Inc., Chula Vista

    296 H St.
    Suite 301
    Chula Vista, CA 91910-4779
    Get directions

    619-266-3332
    Fax: 619-266-6006

  2. Digestive Disease Associates, Inc., El Cajon

    2732 Navajo Road
    Suite 100
    El Cajon, CA 92020-2149
    Get directions

    619-266-3332
    Fax: 619-266-6006

  3. Digestive Disease Associates, Inc., Euclid

    292 Euclid Ave.
    Suite 115
    San Diego, CA 92114-3629
    Get directions

    619-266-3332
    Fax: 619-266-6000

  4. Euclid Endoscopy Center

    286 Euclid Ave.
    Suite 109
    San Diego, CA 92114-3629
    Get directions

    619-266-3332
    Fax: 619-564-8236

  5. Navajo Endoscopy

    2732 Navajo Road
    Suite 100
    El Cajon, CA 92020-2149
    Get directions

    619-266-3332
    Fax: 619-564-8236

Care schedule

Digestive Disease Associates, Inc., Euclid

292 Euclid Ave.

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Taddese T Desta, MD

I believe that by coupling medical knowledge and experience with understanding for patients' concerns, the best health care outcomes can be achieved. Walk-in appointments are welcome.

Age: 66
In practice since: 1996
Gender: Male
Languages: Somali, Amharic, Spanish

Education

St. Mary's Medical Center (San Francisco, CA): Internship
St. Mary's Medical Center (San Francisco, CA): Residency
Oregon Health Sciences University: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1346326246

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Taddese T Desta, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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