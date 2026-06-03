Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Rehab/physical medicine
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Rehab/physical medicine
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
The Neurology Center - Carlsbad
6010 Hidden Valley Rd
Suite 200
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Get directions
760-631-3000
Fax: 760-631-3016
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About DUPLICATE - Taegun Jin, DO
Hospital affiliation
NPI
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from DUPLICATE - Taegun Jin, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from DUPLICATE - Taegun Jin, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.