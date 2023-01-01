Provider Image

Tammy Rouleau, NP

Nurse Practitioner
OBGYN
Sharp Rees-Stealy

Accepting new patients
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch
    1400 E Palomar St.
    Chula Vista, CA 91913
    619-397-3270

About Tammy Rouleau, NP

To make her experience positive and productive.
 Female
English
University of San Diego:
 Graduate School
1881607646
FollowMyHealth

Guardian Angel recognitions
Tammy Rouleau, NP, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tammy Rouleau, NP? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
