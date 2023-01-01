Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Get directions
About Tammy Rouleau, NP
To make her experience positive and productive.
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of San Diego:Graduate School
NPI
1881607646
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Tammy Rouleau, NP, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tammy Rouleau, NP? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
