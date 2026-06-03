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Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa OBGYN
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 3
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
858-499-2702
Fax: 619-644-6960
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch OBGYN
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
858-499-2702
Fax: 619-397-3378
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego OBGYN
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-499-2702
Fax: 858-874-2418
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee OBGYN
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
858-499-2702
Fax: 619-568-8082
About Tammy S. Rouleau, NP
To make her experience positive and productive.
Education
NPI
1881607646
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tammy S. Rouleau, NP? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tammy S. Rouleau, NP? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.