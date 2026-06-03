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Tammy S. Rouleau, NP

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Nurse practitioner (NP)

OBGYN

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa OBGYN

858-499-2702
Fax: 619-644-6960

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 3
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch OBGYN

858-499-2702
Fax: 619-397-3378

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego OBGYN

858-499-2702
Fax: 858-874-2418

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee OBGYN

858-499-2702
Fax: 619-568-8082

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa OBGYN

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 3
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 619-644-6960

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch OBGYN

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 3
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 619-397-3378

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego OBGYN

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 858-874-2418

  4. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee OBGYN

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 2
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 619-568-8082

About Tammy S. Rouleau, NP

To make her experience positive and productive.

Gender: Female

Education

University of San Diego: Graduate School

NPI

1881607646

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.