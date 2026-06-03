About Tara A. Quesnell, DO

As a physician, I enjoy the evolving understanding of neurological conditions and take a particular interest in helping my patients understand and optimize their underlying conditions. I believe in a holistic approach to neurologic care. Outside of work, I enjoy running and spending time with my family and dogs.

Gender: Female



Education Kansas City University : Medical School

University of Kansas Medical School : Fellowship

University of Kansas Medical School : Internship

University of Kansas Medical Center : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



Areas of focus BOTOX medical injections

Electromyogram (EMG)

Headache

Myasthenia gravis

Neck pain

Nerve conduction studies

Neuromuscular medicine

Post-polio syndrome

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