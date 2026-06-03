Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Neurology
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Neurology
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
The Neurology Center - Carlsbad
6010 Hidden Valley Rd
Suite 200
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Get directions
760-631-3000
Fax: 760-631-3016
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Tara A. Quesnell, DO
As a physician, I enjoy the evolving understanding of neurological conditions and take a particular interest in helping my patients understand and optimize their underlying conditions. I believe in a holistic approach to neurologic care. Outside of work, I enjoy running and spending time with my family and dogs.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- BOTOX medical injections
- Electromyogram (EMG)
- Headache
- Myasthenia gravis
- Neck pain
- Nerve conduction studies
- Neuromuscular medicine
- Post-polio syndrome
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1619288172
Insurance plans accepted
Tara A. Quesnell, DO, accepts 7 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tara A. Quesnell, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tara A. Quesnell, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.