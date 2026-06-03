Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Children's Primary Care Medical Group
12036 Scripps Highlands Dr
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92131
Get directions
858-566-4444
Fax: 858-566-3321
About Tari Y. Park, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adoption health care
- Asthma
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1285669085
Insurance plans accepted
Tari Y. Park, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tari Y. Park, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tari Y. Park, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.