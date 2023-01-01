Location and phone
Children's Primary Care Medical Group12036 Scripps Highlands Dr
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92131
Get directions
About Tari Park, MD
Age:51
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Korean
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adoption health care
- Asthma
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1285669085
Insurance plans accepted
Tari Park, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Tari Park, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tari Park, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Tari Park, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tari Park, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.