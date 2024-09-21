Medical doctor (MD)
Cardiovascular disease
Insurance
Medical doctor (MD)
Cardiovascular disease
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
- 2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions858-939-6561
Fax: 858-874-2487
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Tatiana Saul, MD
Age:36
Gender:Female
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
University of California, Riverside:Medical School
NPI
1861985699
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Tatiana Saul, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tatiana Saul, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tatiana Saul, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.