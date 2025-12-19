The holidays are a time for family, friends, fun and, unfortunately, heart attacks. According to the American Heart Association, more people die from heart attacks during the last week of December than at any other time of the year. In fact, Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1 are among the most common days for heart attacks.

However, it’s important to remember that heart disease remains one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. year-round, says Dr. Tatiana Saul, a cardiologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital. More than 800,000 Americans experience a heart attack each year. But there are steps you can take to protect your heart health, she says.

What is a heart attack?

A heart attack occurs when blood flow to the heart muscle is blocked, usually by a clot in the coronary arteries. “Think of the heart like a house,” says Dr. Saul. “It has electricity, structure and piping. When the piping — the arteries — are blocked, the muscle doesn’t get enough blood, and that leads to damage.”

The most common symptom of a heart attack is chest discomfort that feels like pressure, tightness or fullness in the center of the chest. Other warning signs include:

Shortness of breath

Lightheadedness, dizziness or feeling faint

Nausea, indigestion or vomiting

Pain radiating to the jaw, arm (often the left), shoulder or back

Sweating

Women are more likely than men to experience atypical symptoms, such as shortness of breath, or nausea, indigestion or vomiting.

Why do heart attacks spike during the holidays?

While heart disease prevention should be a year-round focus, understanding the factors that contribute to the increase in heart attacks during the holiday season is essential. According to Dr. Saul, this includes:

Stress: Family obligations, financial pressures and the desire for a “perfect” holiday can raise cortisol (a stress hormone) levels, which can affect heart health.

Lifestyle habits: Overeating rich, salty foods; binge drinking; and lack of sleep are common during the festive season.

Cold weather: Lower temperatures can increase strain on the heart.

Ignoring symptoms: Many people delay seeking care to avoid disrupting their holiday plans.

Throughout the year, it’s important to follow a heart-healthy diet, exercise regularly, avoid smoking, limit alcohol consumption, and find effective ways to manage stress. “Ultimately, the best well-studied diet for cardiovascular health is the Mediterranean diet, which is rich in lean proteins, whole grains, fruits and vegetables, and we should all aim for 150 minutes of moderate activity per week,” Dr. Saul says.

What to do in an emergency

If someone shows signs of a heart attack at any time of the year, Dr. Saul recommends the following:

Call 911 immediately.

Do not attempt to drive them to the hospital. Stay with them until EMS arrives.

Have them rest in a comfortable position and loosen tight clothing.

Give aspirin: If safe for the person, provide 324 milligrams of aspirin (four 81-milligram tablets) as soon as symptoms appear to reduce the risk of death.

Give CPR or compression-only CPR (based on the level of your training) and use an AED if available if they become unresponsive and are not breathing (in cardiac arrest).

“The holidays should be joyful, but it’s important to stay mindful of your heart health,” Dr. Saul says. “Take the time to prioritize rest and relaxation throughout the season.”

