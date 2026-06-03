Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
Medical Group
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
Medical Group
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
4002 Vista Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Get directions
About Teamrat Adhanom, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1275795916
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Teamrat Adhanom, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Teamrat Adhanom, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Teamrat Adhanom, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Teamrat Adhanom, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.