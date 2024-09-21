Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Location and phone
Synergy Orthopedic Specialists3750 Convoy Street
Suite 201
San Diego, CA 92111
Get directions858-625-7979
Fax: 858-625-7660
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Thomas Hong, MD
Age:37
Gender:Male
Education
Washington University School of Medicine:Medical School
Stanford University:Fellowship
Barnes-Jewish Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1972097939
Patient Portal
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Thomas Hong, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Thomas Hong, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.