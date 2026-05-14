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Tiffany L. Shay Alexander, MD

4.9

182 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Occupational medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Occupational Medicine

619-585-4050
Fax: 619-585-4054

480 H Street
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Occupational Medicine

619-446-1524
Fax: 619-234-9160

300 Fir Street
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92101

Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Occupational Medicine

858-262-8740
Fax: 858-262-8658

8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Occupational Medicine

619-644-6600
Fax: 619-644-6642

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 6
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Occupational Medicine

858-521-2350
Fax: 858-521-2354

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Occupational Medicine

858-526-6150
Fax: 858-526-6153

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Occupational Medicine

    480 H Street
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    619-585-4050
    Fax: 619-585-4054

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Occupational Medicine

    300 Fir Street
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions

    619-446-1524
    Fax: 619-234-9160

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Occupational Medicine

    8975 Balboa Ave
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-262-8740
    Fax: 858-262-8658

  4. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Occupational Medicine

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 6
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    619-644-6600
    Fax: 619-644-6642

  5. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Occupational Medicine

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-521-2350
    Fax: 858-521-2354

  6. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Occupational Medicine

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-526-6150
    Fax: 858-526-6153

About Tiffany L. Shay Alexander, MD

Age: 56
Gender: Female

Education

Indiana University: Medical School
San Bernardino County Hospital: Internship
University of California, Irvine: Residency

NPI

1346253903

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Tiffany L. Shay Alexander, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

182 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

My Dr Shay is a great doctor always takes great care of me

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Dr. Shea was amazing! She examined everything she could and explained everything

Verified Patient

June 4, 2026

5.0

She is the best.

Verified Patient

May 25, 2026

5.0

Always very patient with me and has concern for my health

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.