Medical Doctor
Occupational medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Occupational medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista525 Third Ave.
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Tiffany Shay-Alexander, MD
Age:53
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Indiana University:Medical School
San Bernardino County Hospital:Internship
University of California, Irvine:Residency
NPI
1346253903
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Tiffany Shay-Alexander, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
184 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Very professional
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
She is a great doctor helpful, nice, gives good information and caring, thoughtful and professional.
Verified PatientMay 11, 2023
4.6
Dr. Shay listened to my concerns and health issues....
Verified PatientMay 7, 2023
5.0
Always thorough with insightful information to help.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Tiffany Shay-Alexander, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tiffany Shay-Alexander, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Tiffany Shay-Alexander, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tiffany Shay-Alexander, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.