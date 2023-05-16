Provider Image

Tiffany Shay-Alexander, MD

Medical Doctor
Occupational medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista
    525 Third Ave.
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    619-585-4050

About Tiffany Shay-Alexander, MD

Age:
 53
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Indiana University:
 Medical School
San Bernardino County Hospital:
 Internship
University of California, Irvine:
 Residency
NPI
1346253903
Ratings and reviews

4.8
184 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 16, 2023
5.0
Very professional
Verified Patient
May 16, 2023
5.0
She is a great doctor helpful, nice, gives good information and caring, thoughtful and professional.
Verified Patient
May 11, 2023
4.6
Dr. Shay listened to my concerns and health issues....
Verified Patient
May 7, 2023
5.0
Always thorough with insightful information to help.
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Tiffany Shay-Alexander, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tiffany Shay-Alexander, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
