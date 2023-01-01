About Tracy Polanco, MD

My goal is to provide modern medicine with traditional care.

Age: 50

In practice since: 2004

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Scripps Memorial Hospital : Internship

Boston University School of Medicine : Medical School

Scripps Memorial Hospital : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



Areas of focus Bloodless medicine

Preventive medicine

Smoking cessation techniques

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.