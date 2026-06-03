From college sweethearts to health care partners
Meet the Drs. Polanco: They’ve built a successful partnership at home and work.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
South Bay Primary Medical Group
769 Medical Center Ct
Suite 303
Chula Vista, CA 91911
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My goal is to provide modern medicine with traditional care.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1538138631
Tracy L. Polanco, MD, accepts 22 health insurance plans.
4.9
38 ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Excellent experience... Doctor and office staff work in excellent coordination as they take care of patients
Verified Patient
June 1, 2026
5.0
Very attentive MD.
Verified Patient
April 30, 2026
5.0
Dr Tracy Polanco is top notch he takes time to let you know you are herd and makes sure you know how your health is doing and he actually cares about you!
Verified Patient
March 1, 2026
5.0
Already planning for my bloodwork in May. Dr. Trace Polanco and his team feed me factual medical information. I feel educated about my health because the team always shares new information with me. Thank you.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tracy L. Polanco, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tracy L. Polanco, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Tracy L. Polanco, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.