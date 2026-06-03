Already planning for my bloodwork in May. Dr. Trace Polanco and his team feed me factual medical information. I feel educated about my health because the team always shares new information with me. Thank you.

Dr Tracy Polanco is top notch he takes time to let you know you are herd and makes sure you know how your health is doing and he actually cares about you!

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.