Provider Image

Tracy L. Polanco, MD

4.9

38 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

South Bay Primary Medical Group

619-591-9001

769 Medical Center Ct
Suite 303
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. South Bay Primary Medical Group

    769 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 303
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-591-9001

About Tracy L. Polanco, MD

My goal is to provide modern medicine with traditional care.

Age: 53
In practice since: 2004
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Scripps Memorial Hospital: Internship
Boston University School of Medicine: Medical School
Scripps Memorial Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1538138631

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Tracy L. Polanco, MD, accepts 22 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

38 ratings

Patient ratings

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

Excellent experience... Doctor and office staff work in excellent coordination as they take care of patients

Verified Patient

June 1, 2026

5.0

Very attentive MD.

Verified Patient

April 30, 2026

5.0

Dr Tracy Polanco is top notch he takes time to let you know you are herd and makes sure you know how your health is doing and he actually cares about you!

Verified Patient

March 1, 2026

5.0

Already planning for my bloodwork in May. Dr. Trace Polanco and his team feed me factual medical information. I feel educated about my health because the team always shares new information with me. Thank you.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tracy L. Polanco, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

Featured in Sharp Health News

Tracy L. Polanco, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.