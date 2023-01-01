Tuan Mai, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. 230 Prospect Pl
    Suite 250
    Coronado, CA 92118
    Get directions
    619-435-1660
  2. San Diego Heart Arrhythmia Center
    501 Washington St
    Suite 512
    San Diego, CA 92103
    Get directions
    619-297-0014

Care schedule

San Diego Heart Arrhythmia Center
501 Washington St
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Tuan Mai, MD

Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Vietnamese
Education
University of California, San Diego:
 Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital:
 Internship
Scripps Mercy Hospital:
 Residency
Oregon Health Sciences University:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1326280231

Insurance plans accepted

Tuan Mai, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tuan Mai, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.