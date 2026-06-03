Tuan V. Mai, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Tuan V. Mai, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego Heart and Vascular Associates
230 Prospect Pl
Suite 250
Coronado, CA 92118
Get directions
San Diego Heart Arrhythmia Center
501 Washington St
Suite 512
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions
Care schedule
San Diego Heart Arrhythmia Center
501 Washington St
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Tuan V. Mai, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1326280231
Insurance plans accepted
Tuan V. Mai, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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