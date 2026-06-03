About Victor Souza, MD

I became a physician to have the opportunity and privilege to help others. My philosophy is to treat patients with compassion and the utmost respect, the way I would want to be treated or how I would treat a member of my own family, while providing the best possible care in the hospital setting. When I’m not working, I enjoy reading nonfiction books, traveling and spending time with my family and church community.

Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center

