Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
4002 Vista Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Get directions
About Victor Souza, MD
I became a physician to have the opportunity and privilege to help others. My philosophy is to treat patients with compassion and the utmost respect, the way I would want to be treated or how I would treat a member of my own family, while providing the best possible care in the hospital setting. When I’m not working, I enjoy reading nonfiction books, traveling and spending time with my family and church community.
Hospital affiliation
NPI
Insurance plans accepted
Victor Souza, MD, accepts 43 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Victor Souza, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Victor Souza, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.