Walter Chou, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Critical care medicine
Internal medicine
Pulmonary disease
Insurance
Walter Chou, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Critical care medicine
Internal medicine
Pulmonary disease
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion Pulmonary Clinic3075 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Walter Chou, MD
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Southern California Medical Center:Residency
University of Southern California Medical Center:Fellowship
Wayne State University:Medical School
University of Southern California Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1477824498
Insurance plans accepted
Walter Chou, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Walter Chou, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Walter Chou, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.