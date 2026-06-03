Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
619-568-8222
Fax: 619-568-8252
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
858-526-6175
Fax: 858-526-6017
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee
8701 Cuyamaca St.
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Wesley Yu, MD
Education
NPI
1609244086
Insurance plans accepted
Wesley Yu, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Wesley Yu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Wesley Yu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.