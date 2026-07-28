Research has found that approximately one-third of people get their health information from social media — more than half if they’re under 30. While some social trends are backed by science, one in particular is not: “tanmaxxing.”

Tanmaxxing is the pursuit of an extremely bronzed look achieved through tanning beds or prolonged sun exposure — usually when the UV index is highest and without sunscreen or other protection. Its proponents — or influencers, as they’re known on social media — say tanmaxxing can offer a healthy glow, increase attractiveness, boost confidence and improve mood.

However, health experts agree that the practice ignores decades of evidence-based research on the devastating effects of excessive sun exposure. These can include premature aging and an increased risk of skin cancer.

In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the leading cause of skin cancer — the most common cancer in the U.S. — is overexposure to UV rays from the sun, tanning beds or sunlamps. What’s more, an estimated 1 in 5 Americans develop skin cancer in their lifetime, and nearly 20 Americans die from melanoma, a type of skin cancer, every day.

Advice from a Sharp expert

According to Dr. Wesley Yu, a dermatologist and Mohs micrographic surgeon with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital, people following the tanmaxxing trend are setting themselves up for skin cancer and premature aging, including wrinkles and age spots.

“My patients who used tanning beds in their 20s and 30s tell me that they regret getting tans because of the visible damage as well as the treatments and surgeries needed to treat their skin cancers,” he says.

The harmful effects of tanning usually occur years after exposure, Dr. Yu explains. Young people who are tanning now may not realize that they are damaging their skin.

What’s more, Dr. Yu doesn’t support the idea of getting a “base tan” through small doses of sun exposure. “Any amount of tanning causes skin damage,” he says.

How to stay safe in the sun

Dr. Yu says that time spent outside is essential to your quality of life, especially in beautiful San Diego. But protecting your skin is key.

To enjoy the outdoors safely, he recommends you follow the American Cancer Society’s guidelines:

Stay out of the sun between 10 am and 4 pm, when the UV index is highest.

Seek shade when possible.

Wear sun-protective clothing that covers exposed skin.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses to protect your eyes, face and head.

Apply and reapply broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

Still want the sun-kissed look?

If you’re determined to get a golden glow,Dr. Yu recommends using tanning products that don't require ultraviolet light. These include bronzing makeup or sunless at-home tanners and tanning moisturizers. Most are easy to apply at home and allow you to build color over a few days. Spray tans, applied in a booth or by a professional, provide instant, full-body color and last about a week.

“These are good alternatives that won't cause UV damage or lead to dangerous cancers,” Dr. Yu says.

With these sunless options, you can get the look you want without the long-term risks of tanmaxxing, high-UV sun exposure and tanning beds.

“Believe the science and years of research — not the social media hype,” he says.

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