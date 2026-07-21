William Chen, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
William Chen, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
15611 Pomerado Rd
Suite 500
Poway, CA 92064
Get directions
858-292-7527
Fax: 858-292-7804
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants
765 Medical Center Court
Suite 216
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
858-262-7527
Fax: 858-863-5010
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants Chula Vista
765 Medical Center Ct
Ste 216
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600
Get directions
858-292-7527
Fax: 858-863-5010
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants San Diego
8008 Frost St.
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123-4207
Get directions
858-292-7527
Fax: 858-863-5010
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants, Coronado
1224 10th St.
Suite 205
Coronado, CA 92118-3420
Get directions
858-292-7527
Fax: 858-863-5010
Care schedule
15611 Pomerado Rd
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants
765 Medical Center Court
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants San Diego
8008 Frost St.
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Friday
About William Chen, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1366837890
Insurance plans accepted
William Chen, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
72 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 24, 2026
5.0
The doctor's order was to have colonoscopy in one year. When I called to schedule, I was told to have a consult first before they can schedule my colonoscopy. The doctor could have included this in his order. Further, I was under the impression that Dr. Chen will attend to me during the consultation. I was never told that a PA will do the consultation when I did the schedule. I have nothing against any PA, and Makayla was nice, but it would have been better if I was informed during the scheduling.
Verified Patient
April 30, 2026
5.0
Very accurate
Verified Patient
April 28, 2026
5.0
Spent enough time to answer my questions and concerns. Appreciative that she was able to give me more than 15 min.
Verified Patient
April 27, 2026
5.0
I was impressed with Dr Chen. He took the time to review my medical history, test results and to hear me out about my concerns. He was thorough. More so than any other gastro physician I've seen in the recent past. He appeared to genuinely care. It was a refreshing change. A wonderful bedside manner.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from William Chen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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