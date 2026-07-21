Verified Patient June 24, 2026 5.0

The doctor's order was to have colonoscopy in one year. When I called to schedule, I was told to have a consult first before they can schedule my colonoscopy. The doctor could have included this in his order. Further, I was under the impression that Dr. Chen will attend to me during the consultation. I was never told that a PA will do the consultation when I did the schedule. I have nothing against any PA, and Makayla was nice, but it would have been better if I was informed during the scheduling.