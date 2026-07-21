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William Chen, MD

4.9

72 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Gastroenterology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Call to schedule

15611 Pomerado Rd

858-292-7527
Fax: 858-292-7804

15611 Pomerado Rd
Suite 500
Poway, CA 92064

San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants

858-262-7527
Fax: 858-863-5010

765 Medical Center Court
Suite 216
Chula Vista, CA 91911

San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants Chula Vista

858-292-7527
Fax: 858-863-5010

765 Medical Center Ct
Ste 216
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600

San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants San Diego

858-292-7527
Fax: 858-863-5010

8008 Frost St.
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123-4207

San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants, Coronado

858-292-7527
Fax: 858-863-5010

1224 10th St.
Suite 205
Coronado, CA 92118-3420

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 15611 Pomerado Rd
    Suite 500
    Poway, CA 92064
    Get directions

    858-292-7527
    Fax: 858-292-7804

  2. San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants

    765 Medical Center Court
    Suite 216
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    858-262-7527
    Fax: 858-863-5010

  3. San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants Chula Vista

    765 Medical Center Ct
    Ste 216
    Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600
    Get directions

    858-292-7527
    Fax: 858-863-5010

  4. San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants San Diego

    8008 Frost St.
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92123-4207
    Get directions

    858-292-7527
    Fax: 858-863-5010

  5. San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants, Coronado

    1224 10th St.
    Suite 205
    Coronado, CA 92118-3420
    Get directions

    858-292-7527
    Fax: 858-863-5010

Care schedule

15611 Pomerado Rd

  •  

    Monday

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    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants

765 Medical Center Court

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

San Diego Digestive Disease Consultants San Diego

8008 Frost St.

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About William Chen, MD

Age: 38
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male

Education

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania: Residency
Lankenau Hospital: Fellowship
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai: Medical School
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1366837890

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

William Chen, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

72 ratings

Patient ratings

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 24, 2026

5.0

The doctor's order was to have colonoscopy in one year. When I called to schedule, I was told to have a consult first before they can schedule my colonoscopy. The doctor could have included this in his order. Further, I was under the impression that Dr. Chen will attend to me during the consultation. I was never told that a PA will do the consultation when I did the schedule. I have nothing against any PA, and Makayla was nice, but it would have been better if I was informed during the scheduling.

Verified Patient

April 30, 2026

5.0

Very accurate

Verified Patient

April 28, 2026

5.0

Spent enough time to answer my questions and concerns. Appreciative that she was able to give me more than 15 min.

Verified Patient

April 27, 2026

5.0

I was impressed with Dr Chen. He took the time to review my medical history, test results and to hear me out about my concerns. He was thorough. More so than any other gastro physician I've seen in the recent past. He appeared to genuinely care. It was a refreshing change. A wonderful bedside manner.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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