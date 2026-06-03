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Yvonne G. Gollin, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Maternal fetal medicine

(board certified)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Specialty Obstetrics of San Diego Convoy

858-794-7700
Fax: 858-794-7744

3750 Convoy St
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92111-3770

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Specialty Obstetrics of San Diego Convoy

    3750 Convoy St
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92111-3770
    Get directions

    858-794-7700
    Fax: 858-794-7744

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Yvonne G. Gollin, MD

Age: 64
In practice since: 2015
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

Yale University: Residency
Yale University: Fellowship
University of California, San Francisco: Medical School
Yale University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Amniocentesis
  • Chorionic villus sampling
  • Genetic counseling
  • High-risk pregnancy
  • Multiples (twins and triplets)
  • Nuchal translucency screening
  • Ultrasound in office

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1790899300

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Yvonne G. Gollin, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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