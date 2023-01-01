Yvonne Gollin, MD
Yvonne Gollin, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Maternal fetal medicine (board certified)
OBGYN (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Yvonne Gollin, MD
Age:61
In practice since:2015
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Yale University:Residency
Yale University:Fellowship
University of California, San Francisco:Medical School
Yale University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Amniocentesis
- Chorionic villus sampling
- Genetic counseling
- High-risk pregnancy
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Nuchal translucency screening
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1790899300
Special recognitions
Yvonne Gollin, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Yvonne Gollin, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Yvonne Gollin, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Yvonne Gollin, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
