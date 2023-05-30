Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Rheumatology
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Zunera Tahir, MD
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Howard University:Medical School
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center:Internship
NPI
1316289648
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Zunera Tahir, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
244 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
Dr. Tahir is the best. She is caring and always has her best interest in her patience. I am so fortunate to have her as my doctor.
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Dr. Tahir and I have a great relationship regarding my care and I am completely comfortable with her diagnosis and recommendations for my continued well-being.
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Good
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Superb information and explanations
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Zunera Tahir, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Zunera Tahir, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
