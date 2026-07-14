Doctor of medicine (MD)
Rheumatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Rheumatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Rheumatology
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
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Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Zunera Tahir, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1316289648
Insurance plans accepted
Zunera Tahir, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
311 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
I felt heard by Dr. Tahir & she addressed my concerns.
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
All are helpful n good personality
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
1.5
I have seen this provider many times. This is the first time I felt she was condescending, defensive and did not listen to my concerns. I think in general having been with SRS for decades I am noticing many providers across SRS are impatient, overworked and stressed.
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
When I have a question about my lab results Dr Tahir is always ready to explain and show concern.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Zunera Tahir, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.