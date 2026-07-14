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Zunera Tahir, MD

4.9

311 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Rheumatology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Rheumatology

858-526-6145

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Rheumatology

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-526-6145

Care schedule

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About Zunera Tahir, MD

Age: 39
Gender: Female
Languages: Urdu

Education

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
Howard University: Medical School
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1316289648

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Zunera Tahir, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

311 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

I felt heard by Dr. Tahir & she addressed my concerns.

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

All are helpful n good personality

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

1.5

I have seen this provider many times. This is the first time I felt she was condescending, defensive and did not listen to my concerns. I think in general having been with SRS for decades I am noticing many providers across SRS are impatient, overworked and stressed.

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

When I have a question about my lab results Dr Tahir is always ready to explain and show concern.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.