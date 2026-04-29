Welcome to the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program. This is a moment of immense pride and excitement for us, and we are thrilled that you are here to share it.

We are launching this brand-new program with a singular, vital mission: to train the next generation of family medicine physicians dedicated to serving the vibrant, diverse and deserving communities of East San Diego County

Our vision is simple yet profound. We want to cultivate physicians who are not only technically excellent but also deeply embedded in the fabric of this region — physicians who will not just work here but live here, thrive here and make a lasting impact here.

This is more than a residency; it is an opportunity to be a pioneer. By joining our inaugural class, you will play a critical role in shaping the culture, the priorities and the legacy of this program.

If your professional aspiration is to become a true community physician — one who provides high-quality, continuous, and compassionate care to those who need it most — then this is the place for you.

We invite you to learn with us, grow with us and dedicate your skills to the health and vitality of San Diego.

Ravishankar Rao, MD, FAAFP

Program Director