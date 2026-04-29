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Begin your residency journey with Sharp in San Diego

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program

How to apply

We look forward to welcoming ERAS applications for postgraduate year one (PGY1) positions for the 2027-2028 academic year

Program mission and overview

The Sharp Grossmont Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program is dedicated to training and retaining exceptional family physicians who are committed to advancing health care quality, equity and education in the East County region of San Diego. Rooted in the values of reflective practice and lifelong learning, our program fosters a culture of clinical excellence, scholarly inquiry and community engagement

Our mission is to prepare residents for autonomous practice through a rigorous curriculum that integrates evidence-based medicine, scholarly activity, interdisciplinary collaboration and structured quality improvement initiatives. Supported by faculty mentorship and institutional leadership, our family medicine residents will become compassionate, resilient and socially accountable physicians who will serve as leaders in primary care and remain deeply rooted in the region they serve.

Welcome to our family medicine residency program in San Diego

Ravishankar Rao, MD

Dr. Ravishankar Rao

Program Director and SharpCare Physician

Dr. Gregory Apel

Dr. Gregory Apel

Designated Institutional Official and Chief Medical Officer, Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Program leadership

  • Ravishankar Rao, MD
    Program Director and SharpCare Physician

  • Gregory Apel, MD
    Designated Institutional Official and Chief Medical Officer, Sharp Grossmont Hospital

  • Karen Chouinard, CPMSM, CPCS
    Director of Medical Staff Services and Graduate Medical Education

  • Magdalena Bonilla
    Program Coordinator

  • Erika Billings
    GME Program Assistant

Cush Medical Plaza

A look ahead at the future home of the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program

Cush Medical Plaza

Why join the inaugural class?

Choosing a residency program is one of the most meaningful decisions of your career. As a member of the founding class at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, you’ll do more than receive outstanding clinical training — you’ll help build something special.

Founding residents play a pivotal role in shaping the culture, values and clinical excellence that will define this program for years to come.

At Sharp Grossmont Hospital, we envision a residency program grounded in clinical excellence, compassionate care and a deep commitment to the communities we serve.

For physicians excited to help build something meaningful while receiving exceptional training, joining the founding class offers a truly unique and rewarding experience.

Help shape the program

Your ideas matter. From clinical workflows and educational conferences to wellness initiatives, founding residents help shape the identity and culture of the residency.

Close collaboration with leadership

Work directly with program leadership, faculty and hospital administration, gaining rare access to mentorship and collaboration across the institution.

Leave a lasting legacy

The traditions and standards set by the first residents endure. As a founding resident, your impact will be felt long after graduation.

Grow as a leader and innovator

New programs encourage creativity and initiative. Founding residents often lead quality improvement projects, develop educational content and help design new clinical experiences.

Personalized, supportive training

Enjoy a close-knit learning environment with strong faculty engagement and a focus on your individual growth and success.

Make a difference in community health

This program was created to address the need for primary care physicians in East San Diego County. Founding residents will play a direct role in expanding access to care and improving community health.

Grossmont Medical Arts Building

Your residency program home base

Grossmont Medical Arts Building

While the Cush Medical Plaza is under construction, this location will serve as our welcoming home for resident training and education.

Curriculum

Family medicine residency: 3-year block schedule

Sample rotation schedules

Rotation locations

Application and eligibility

The ERAS application program code is coming soon. We look forward to sharing details with you shortly as we get closer to the application season.

Application requirements

Applications are considered complete when all of the following are received:

ERAS application and personal statement

Medical school transcripts and USMLE/COMLEX scores

Two letters of recommendation

Medical school dean's letter (or equivalent summative evaluation)

Application timeline

1

Early September 2026

  • Applicants may begin submitting MyERAS applications

2

Late September 2026

  • Program begins reviewing applications

  • Interview invitations are issued

3

December 15

Application deadline:

  • All application materials must be received via ERAS by this date

4

February 2027

  • Ranking opens in ERAS

Eligibility

Board exams

  • Passing scores on USMLE Step 1 and Step 2 or COMLEX Level 1 and Level 2

  • Completion of Step 2 (USMLE or COMLEX) is strongly encouraged before January 1 of the fourth year of medical school

Medical school graduation

  • Graduation within the past two years from an accredited U.S. or international medical school

  • Exception applies to U.S. military personnel serving as general medical officers

Citizenship requirement

  • Applicants must be U.S. citizens. The program does not sponsor visas or accept employment authorization documents (EADs).

  • U.S. citizens who graduated from international medical schools and hold Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG) certification are welcome to apply.

Salary and benefits

Salary

Salary details will be shared soon and are designed to be competitive with residency programs across Southern California, while supporting life in beautiful San Diego.

Benefits

  • Insurance including medical, dental and vision

  • Paid vacation

  • CME

  • Education allowance

About our sponsoring institution — Sharp Grossmont Hospital

For more than 70 years, Sharp Grossmont Hospital has proudly cared for the East San Diego County community with compassion, excellence, and a commitment to putting patients first. As the region’s largest not-for-profit, full-service acute care hospital, Sharp Grossmont offers 562 beds and a wide range of services designed to support people at every stage of life.

Patients receive high-quality care across emergency and critical care, heart and cancer services, surgery, stroke care, orthopedics, neuroscience, behavioral health, women’s and newborn’s health, rehabilitation, and hospice care. A broad array of outpatient and preventive services — including pulmonary medicine, sleep care, wound care, home infusion, and hyperbaric medicine — helps patients stay well and manage chronic conditions close to home.

Sharp Grossmont is nationally recognized for delivering compassionate, person-centered care. The hospital has earned Planetree’s Gold Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care and MAGNET® designation for nursing excellence. Patients also benefit from integrative therapies, spiritual care, and advanced facilities, including a modern emergency department, critical care center, and the Burr Heart & Vascular Center.

In 2025, Sharp Grossmont expanded its commitment to advanced care with the opening of the Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience — San Diego’s first comprehensive center dedicated to complex brain and spine conditions. Additional honors include a Gold Standard Level 1 Accredited Senior-Friendly Emergency Department and recognition on Newsweek’s Best Maternity Hospitals list.

Learn more about Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

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Connect with the Sharp Grossmont Family Medicine Residency Program team

Interested in our community-based family medicine residency at Sharp HealthCare? Reach out to learn how we prepare compassionate, well‑rounded physicians to serve our San Diego community.

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