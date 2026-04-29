Help shape the program
Your ideas matter. From clinical workflows and educational conferences to wellness initiatives, founding residents help shape the identity and culture of the residency.
Begin your residency journey with Sharp in San Diego
The Sharp Grossmont Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program is dedicated to training and retaining exceptional family physicians who are committed to advancing health care quality, equity and education in the East County region of San Diego. Rooted in the values of reflective practice and lifelong learning, our program fosters a culture of clinical excellence, scholarly inquiry and community engagement
Our mission is to prepare residents for autonomous practice through a rigorous curriculum that integrates evidence-based medicine, scholarly activity, interdisciplinary collaboration and structured quality improvement initiatives. Supported by faculty mentorship and institutional leadership, our family medicine residents will become compassionate, resilient and socially accountable physicians who will serve as leaders in primary care and remain deeply rooted in the region they serve.
Program Director and SharpCare Physician
Designated Institutional Official and Chief Medical Officer, Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Ravishankar Rao, MD
Program Director and SharpCare Physician
Gregory Apel, MD
Designated Institutional Official and Chief Medical Officer, Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Karen Chouinard, CPMSM, CPCS
Director of Medical Staff Services and Graduate Medical Education
Magdalena Bonilla
Program Coordinator
Erika Billings
GME Program Assistant
A look ahead at the future home of the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program
Choosing a residency program is one of the most meaningful decisions of your career. As a member of the founding class at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, you’ll do more than receive outstanding clinical training — you’ll help build something special.
Founding residents play a pivotal role in shaping the culture, values and clinical excellence that will define this program for years to come.
At Sharp Grossmont Hospital, we envision a residency program grounded in clinical excellence, compassionate care and a deep commitment to the communities we serve.
For physicians excited to help build something meaningful while receiving exceptional training, joining the founding class offers a truly unique and rewarding experience.
Your ideas matter. From clinical workflows and educational conferences to wellness initiatives, founding residents help shape the identity and culture of the residency.
Work directly with program leadership, faculty and hospital administration, gaining rare access to mentorship and collaboration across the institution.
The traditions and standards set by the first residents endure. As a founding resident, your impact will be felt long after graduation.
New programs encourage creativity and initiative. Founding residents often lead quality improvement projects, develop educational content and help design new clinical experiences.
Enjoy a close-knit learning environment with strong faculty engagement and a focus on your individual growth and success.
This program was created to address the need for primary care physicians in East San Diego County. Founding residents will play a direct role in expanding access to care and improving community health.
Your residency program home base
While the Cush Medical Plaza is under construction, this location will serve as our welcoming home for resident training and education.
The ERAS application program code is coming soon. We look forward to sharing details with you shortly as we get closer to the application season.
Applications are considered complete when all of the following are received:
1
Applicants may begin submitting MyERAS applications
2
Program begins reviewing applications
Interview invitations are issued
3
Application deadline:
All application materials must be received via ERAS by this date
4
Ranking opens in ERAS
Passing scores on USMLE Step 1 and Step 2 or COMLEX Level 1 and Level 2
Completion of Step 2 (USMLE or COMLEX) is strongly encouraged before January 1 of the fourth year of medical school
Graduation within the past two years from an accredited U.S. or international medical school
Exception applies to U.S. military personnel serving as general medical officers
Applicants must be U.S. citizens. The program does not sponsor visas or accept employment authorization documents (EADs).
U.S. citizens who graduated from international medical schools and hold Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG) certification are welcome to apply.
Salary details will be shared soon and are designed to be competitive with residency programs across Southern California, while supporting life in beautiful San Diego.
Insurance including medical, dental and vision
Paid vacation
CME
Education allowance
For more than 70 years, Sharp Grossmont Hospital has proudly cared for the East San Diego County community with compassion, excellence, and a commitment to putting patients first. As the region’s largest not-for-profit, full-service acute care hospital, Sharp Grossmont offers 562 beds and a wide range of services designed to support people at every stage of life.
Patients receive high-quality care across emergency and critical care, heart and cancer services, surgery, stroke care, orthopedics, neuroscience, behavioral health, women’s and newborn’s health, rehabilitation, and hospice care. A broad array of outpatient and preventive services — including pulmonary medicine, sleep care, wound care, home infusion, and hyperbaric medicine — helps patients stay well and manage chronic conditions close to home.
Sharp Grossmont is nationally recognized for delivering compassionate, person-centered care. The hospital has earned Planetree’s Gold Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care and MAGNET® designation for nursing excellence. Patients also benefit from integrative therapies, spiritual care, and advanced facilities, including a modern emergency department, critical care center, and the Burr Heart & Vascular Center.
In 2025, Sharp Grossmont expanded its commitment to advanced care with the opening of the Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience — San Diego’s first comprehensive center dedicated to complex brain and spine conditions. Additional honors include a Gold Standard Level 1 Accredited Senior-Friendly Emergency Department and recognition on Newsweek’s Best Maternity Hospitals list.
Interested in our community-based family medicine residency at Sharp HealthCare? Reach out to learn how we prepare compassionate, well‑rounded physicians to serve our San Diego community.