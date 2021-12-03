2021 hasn’t been the easiest year. Add holiday shopping to the mix, and stress levels are sure to soar. If you’re feeling the holiday pinch, and stuck on gift ideas, we’ve got you covered. Here are 10 self-care items to calm nerves, settle minds, and send a message of hope and relaxation to those you love.

Houseplant

With the pandemic still posing a risk, it's easy to feel cooped up at home. Bring the outside in by gifting a houseplant. Plants add charm to your home, clean the air you breathe, and studies find they help with feelings of loneliness.



Book

Reading can provide a healthy distraction from life’s day-to-day worries and pressures, while also making us smarter, happier and more empathetic toward others. For your senior giftees, reading can help keep their mind sharp.



Water bottle

It may seem like a simple gesture, but encouraging water consumption is the gift that keeps on giving. Water flushes toxins and fuels the body, and staying hydrated can help lower stress levels and improve sleep quality.



Scented … anything

Essential oils have been de-stressing anxious people for centuries, tapping into smell receptors that send calming messages to the brain. Scents such as lavender, rose or bergamot in a diffuser or eye pillow are perfect for easing holiday worries.



DIY beauty product

Even if DIY is not your thing, crafting your own lotions, soaps or scrubs can be an easy craft that helps ease your own holiday stress. And giving a gift you made yourself sends a special message to the person who receives it.

Yoga mat

Physically, yoga can be one of the best ways to increase flexibility and build strength and tone. It’s also great for the mind, helping to reduce depression, improve sleep and relieve anxiety. For extra points, find an online class you can virtually take together.

Mindfulness mantram

Similar to a mantra, a mantram is an utterance, sound syllable, word or group of words that can be repeated to help you concentrate. Giving a mindfulness book or set of quote cards can help your giftee find a mantram that works for them.

Self-care subscription box

Subscription boxes seem to be everywhere these days. Finding one that focuses on self-care can offer continuous stress-relief throughout the year. From paint boxes to cooking boxes to an assortment of body products, there are plenty of options to choose.

Set of blank notecards

Making human connection more vital than ever. A set of cards can inspire your loved ones to reach out and write someone, decreasing loneliness for both the sender and the receiver.