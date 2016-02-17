Pregnancy: The ultimate stress test for the heart
Even healthy people can have complications during pregnancy, and the causes aren’t always clear. Learn how pregnancy can affect the heart.
Any exercise that results in getting your heart rate up will result in improving your heart health. That said, everyone gets busy with life and you can’t always set aside a time to work out.
We enlisted Sharp Rees-Stealy physical therapist Cathleen Uzunoglu to demonstrate three simple exercises you can do anywhere — any time of day with no equipment — that are beneficial to your heart health.
