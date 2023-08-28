Cathleen Uzunoglu is a physical therapist at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers.

She treats a wide variety of orthopedic and neurological conditions and has a special interest in fall prevention. She also teaches yoga at Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown.

Cathleen's patients usually come to rehab after trauma, injury or an ailment that prevents them from doing something they want or need to do. Through physical therapy, Cathleen loves having the opportunity to help them feel less like a patient and more like themselves.

