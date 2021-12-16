Whether recent or one that happened years ago, the experience of losing a loved one may be difficult to bear, particularly during the holidays when moments with family and friends are often the focal point.

“The holidays often evoke fond memories and images of family togetherness,” says Kelly Engleson, a bereavement counselor affiliated with Sharp HospiceCare. “But for those who are grieving, this time of year has the potential to underscore what they have lost and what others still have. Thanksgiving, Christmas, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah or New Year’s — these may feel like days to endure rather than to enjoy.”

It is normal to feel grief, as it is part of the healing process. But there are ways to cope. Engleson provides five tips for dealing with loss during the holidays.