The most common symptom of early-stage colorectal cancer is often no symptom at all. That’s because, unfortunately, symptoms don’t usually appear until the cancer has spread or reached an advanced stage.

“That’s why screening is so important,” says Dr. Michael Lajin, a board-certified gastroenterologist at Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among men and women combined in the U.S., and an estimated 151,030 new cases will be diagnosed in 2022.

However, when colorectal cancer is caught early, it’s one of the most treatable cancers.

“Up to 50% of colon cancer deaths could be prevented by modifying or avoiding risk factors, and implementing prevention strategies,” Dr. Lajin says.

The most important thing you can do is get screened. There are several different tests, but a colonoscopy screening is considered the gold standard.

Besides detecting cancer, a colonoscopy screening helps doctors identify any abnormal growths — called polyps — that can occur in the colon and rectum. Doctors also can remove polyps during the same procedure. Polyps can sometimes turn cancerous, so removing them early can prevent cancer before it starts.

While anyone can get colorectal cancer, there are many things people can do to help lower their risk.

Watch the video to learn more about risk factors and prevention tips.

Colorectal cancer is highly treatable when caught early with screening. Learn more about how you can reduce your risk and schedule a screening.