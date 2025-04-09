Weight loss medications continue to be a hot topic — from television ads promoting various brands to celebrities discussing their experience taking them. But what do people need to know before deciding whether these medications are right for them?

Dr. Pegah Mashayekhi, a board-certified doctor specializing in obesity medicine affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital, shares seven things to know about weight loss medications.

1 Weight loss medications help regulate appetite and fullness. One type of weight loss medication is GLP-1. These medications mimic a natural hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1, which releases insulin after you eat. The medications help reduce appetite and slow the stomach-emptying process. “The medications affect our appetite hormones and send signals to the brain to decrease hunger and help you feel full for longer,” says Dr. Mashayekhi. Weight loss medications can also improve medical conditions, such as sleep apnea and diabetes. Additionally, they can lower the risk of heart disease and fatty liver disease. 2 People on GLP-1s often have a high BMI or other health conditions. Weight loss medications are not for everyone. The ideal candidate is someone with a body mass index (BMI) of 27 or higher and at least one weight-related health condition, such as high blood pressure or sleep apnea. Patients with a BMI of 30 or higher may qualify without other health conditions. “Weight loss medications are a great tool for patients who have tried traditional weight loss programs and are unable to lose weight from exercise and healthy eating alone, or people who have regained weight,” says Dr. Mashayekhi. 3 GLP-1s work best when combined with lifestyle changes. People taking these weight loss medications can lose 15% to 20% of their body weight. However, the medications alone can only do so much. “There are four pillars of medical weight loss: nutrition, physical activity, behavior changes and medical interventions,” says Dr. Mashayekhi. “They all need to be combined for long-term success.” Dr. Mashayekhi recommends that patients reduce their calorie intake by 500 calories daily and exercise at least 150 minutes weekly. It’s important for people to make these lifestyle changes to ensure the weight stays off. 4 GLP-1s have side effects. Side effects of weight loss medications can include nausea, vomiting, fatigue, headaches and constipation or diarrhea. People on GLP-1 medications should talk with their doctor to learn ways to manage side effects. 5 Different GLP-1 medications help with different things. The Food and Drug Administration has approved Ozempic and Mounjaro to treat diabetes. Wegovy is approved for chronic weight management and to treat people with obesity and cardiovascular disease. Zepbound is approved for chronic weight management and to treat obesity and obstructive sleep apnea. “I work with my patients to find the right medication for them depending on their health conditions, insurance and other needs,” says Dr. Mashayekhi. 6 There are many types of weight loss medications. Aside from GLP-1s, there are other weight loss medications that offer different benefits. These include fat absorption inhibitors and appetite suppressants. Talk with your doctor about what medication is right for you. 7 People taking weight loss medications need support. Trying to lose weight can be overwhelming. Patients should not have to navigate the process alone. And because these medications can cause loss of muscle mass in addition to fat loss, patients need to be closely monitored while taking them. That is why choosing the right weight loss program is essential.

