For many, the holiday season can be an annual challenge to maintain a healthy weight. In fact, the average weight gain during the holiday season is 1 to 2 pounds. While this might seem modest, it significantly contributes to long-term weight gain compared to the yearly average.
However, Lily Padilla-Corona, RDN, CDES, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers, says that with some mindful strategies and planning, it’s possible to enjoy the holidays without compromising your health.
She shares seven tips on how to eat healthy over the holidays — and all year long:
Food is energy and connection
Food can often take center stage at reunions and social events. It should not be considered merely calories and fuel.
“Focus on the special days we have to celebrate the holidays and make the best choices possible,” says Padilla-Corona. “On the other days, the best way to maintain weight is through exercise and healthy eating habits.”
Meals served during the holidays represent unique cultures and traditions, helping build new friendships and life-long memories, explains Padilla-Corona. These moments are meant to be enjoyable with our family and friends.
“Our most cherished memories occur during this time of year,” she says. “Serve yourself with joy, be happy, live, love and cherish the moment. It only happens once a year.”
