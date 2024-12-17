For many, the holiday season can be an annual challenge to maintain a healthy weight. In fact, the average weight gain during the holiday season is 1 to 2 pounds. While this might seem modest, it significantly contributes to long-term weight gain compared to the yearly average.

However, Lily Padilla-Corona, RDN, CDES, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers, says that with some mindful strategies and planning, it’s possible to enjoy the holidays without compromising your health.

She shares seven tips on how to eat healthy over the holidays — and all year long:

1 Practice mindfulness throughout the holiday season. Enjoy special time with loved ones in a healthy manner. Aim to consume five fruits and vegetables daily. Choose high-fiber options that can help you avoid cravings and overindulging on simple sugars, which can lead to fluctuations in sugar spikes. 2 Bring snacks when traveling. Traveling can be stressful. Unplanned situations can disrupt your focus and lead to grabbing unessential, unhealthy and expensive food choices on the road, at rest area stops or in airports. Plan ahead and always carry nutrient-rich snacks. 3 Never party hungry. Plan to eat before your events to prevent cravings from kicking in and overindulging on unnecessary calories and bringing them home. 4 Have fun, mingle and move your body. Gym workouts and spin classes are not the only ways to burn off calories. If you are out of town and visiting loved ones, plan your day to include walks with family and friends. Explore nature, go for a hike or simply walk around the neighborhood after lunch. Walk the extra halls while shopping, or if there’s dancing at a party, join in on the fun. 5 Watch liquid calories. These are "extra" calories that can lead to weight gain and may go unnoticed. Since liquid calories are less filling than solid calories, it’s much easier to consume more without realizing. Liquid calories are present in flavored coffees, smoothies, fruit juices, sports drinks, sweet teas, bubble teas and alcohol. Practice mindfulness when choosing your drinks. 6 Get enough sleep. Poor sleep has been linked to higher body mass index (BMI). People who sleep less than seven hours are at greater risk for weight gain and obesity, as it alters the glucose metabolism and hormones involved in regulating metabolism. An adequate sleep schedule for adults includes seven to nine hours of quality sleep every night. 7 Make exceptions for favorites. Enjoy the foods that you know are family traditions without guilt or shame. These dishes are only prepared once a year.

Food is energy and connection

Food can often take center stage at reunions and social events. It should not be considered merely calories and fuel.

“Focus on the special days we have to celebrate the holidays and make the best choices possible,” says Padilla-Corona. “On the other days, the best way to maintain weight is through exercise and healthy eating habits.”

Meals served during the holidays represent unique cultures and traditions, helping build new friendships and life-long memories, explains Padilla-Corona. These moments are meant to be enjoyable with our family and friends.

“Our most cherished memories occur during this time of year,” she says. “Serve yourself with joy, be happy, live, love and cherish the moment. It only happens once a year.”

