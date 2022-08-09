Air fryer Italian meatballs (recipe)

Think an air fryer can’t make a mean meatball? Think again.

These meatballs, seasoned with Italian herbs and spices, retain all their moisture despite using an air fryer as a cooking method. And finely chopped shallots and Dijon mustard add a tasty tang.

Due to the saturated fat, meat is always something that should be eaten in moderation. But because these meatballs combine lean beef with turkey sausage, they’re lower in fat than their traditional counterparts.

“You can’t beat a warm plate of spaghetti and meatballs,” says Melissa Hughes, a registered dietitian nutritionist, certified wellness and health coach, and program manager for the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management. “You can make the dish healthier by swapping the ground beef with a leaner meat, such as ground turkey or chicken, and serving the meatballs over a veggie option, such as zucchini noodles or spaghetti squash.”

Air Fryer Italian Meatballs

These lighter meatballs are great over pasta, zucchini noodles or served on their own as an appetizer.