These days, prebiotic sodas, such as Poppi and Olipop, are front and center on grocery store shelves, enticing you with their health benefits. But are these sodas as healthy as they claim to be?

According to Lauren DeWolf, MS, a registered dietitian and wellness education specialist with Sharp Rees-Stealy’s Center for Health Management, a prebiotic soda is a sweetened, sparkling beverage that contains prebiotics meant to improve your gut health.

Prebiotics are specific types of plant fibers that promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in your gut. The fibers act as a food source for the good bacteria in the digestive tract. Some popular prebiotic soda brands use prebiotic fibers sourced from chicory root, cassava root, Jerusalem artichoke, acacia fiber and guar fiber.

Prebiotic sodas come in a variety flavors, such as cola, lime and orange, that mimic traditional sodas. However, due to their lower sugar content and fewer calories than regular soda, prebiotic sodas can be part of a healthy and balanced diet.

Prebiotic soda health benefits

Prebiotic-rich foods and drinks have been found to support healthful gut bacteria, which can potentially enhance digestion and boost nutrient absorption. While there is currently no established prebiotics intake recommendation, the International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics recommends at least 5 grams per day.

Additionally, although many prebiotic sodas are still a source of added sweeteners, their sugar content tends to be lower than traditional sodas. The Coca-Cola Company reports there are 39 grams of sugar in a 12-ounce Coca‑Cola can, while most popular prebiotic sodas contain just 2 to 5 grams of added sugar per can.

The American Heart Association advises limiting added sweeteners to no more than 6% of calorie intake for the day. For a 2,000-calorie diet, this is a recommended daily limit of 30 grams or 7.5 teaspoons. Depending on your current sugar intake, prebiotic soda could be factored into your added sweetener intake for the day, DeWolf says.

Alternatives to prebiotic soda

Many plant foods serve as excellent prebiotic sources, including garlic, leeks, onion, asparagus and Jerusalem artichokes (sunchokes). They are also found in bananas, whole wheat, barley, oats, yams and sweet potatoes in smaller quantities.

When it comes to prebiotic soda, one food alone cannot replace all the benefits of a thoughtful, balanced diet, says DeWolf. However, if you choose to incorporate an occasional prebiotic soda, “enjoy it,” she says. “And be sure to continue prioritizing additional prebiotic foods that also offer a wide range of phytonutrients and health benefits.”

