Danika Anderson is a clinical registered dietitian at Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience.

She is especially grateful for the opportunity to help critically ill patients, some of whom are sedated or on feeding tubes, recovering so fully that weeks later they are eating, talking and walking the halls.

As part of an interdisciplinary team, Danika appreciates daily collaboration with so many skilled coworkers, understanding that nutrition is one part of a patient's overall needs.

In her spare time, Danika enjoys the outdoors, from hiking and camping to traveling.