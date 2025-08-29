Just like an engine powers a car, the brain is your body’s central control system, powering everything from basic functions, like your breathing and heartbeat, to complex thinking, decision-making and emotions. And just as cars run best on premium fuel, our brains also require high-quality nutrition for peak performance.

Registered dietitian Danika Anderson works with patients at Sharp Grossmont’s new neuroscience hospital and says diet plays a significant role in brain health. “Besides preserving optimal brain integrity and mental and cognitive performance for daily tasks we need in life, a healthy, balanced diet can boost brain power, improve memory and even help protect against age-related decline,” she says.

What you eat affects your brain in both the long- and short-term. “Much like other health conditions, diets high in sugar, alcohol or processed, fatty foods negatively affect our brain function,” Anderson says. “Research shows that even short-term consumption of high-saturated fat and high-sugar diets can trigger brain inflammation and potentially harm cognition.”

Anderson recommends either the Mediterranean or MIND diets for optimal brain health.

“The MIND diet, short for Mediterranean-DASH intervention for neurogenerative delay, combines elements of the Mediterranean and DASH diets to emphasize foods that may benefit cognitive function,” she says. “Both focus on fruits, veggies, whole grains, fish, legumes, nuts and olive oil.”

Anderson shares her top five brain-boosting foods:

1 Fatty fish Salmon, tuna, herring, mackerel and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce inflammation and support communication between brain cells. Be mindful of choosing low-mercury fish options. 2 Berries Blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and raspberries are rich in antioxidants and flavonoids, which help stimulate blood flow and oxygen to the brain, potentially enhancing concentration and cognitive performance. 3 Leafy greens Spinach, kale, Bok choy, collard greens, arugula and romaine lettuce are packed with antioxidants, folate and vitamin K. Folate is a B vitamin that supports neuron development and cognitive performance, while vitamin K helps form crucial components of brain cell membranes. 4 Nuts Almonds, walnuts, cashews, peanuts, pecans and Brazil nuts are full of antioxidants. Walnuts and pecans are especially powerful in combating oxidative stress, which can damage brain cells and contribute to cognitive decline. 5 Green tea Green tea is a powerful beverage rich in antioxidants and beneficial compounds. It contains caffeine, which enhances focus and alertness, and may help protect against certain neurodegenerative diseases. It also contains L-theanine, an amino acid that promotes relaxation while enhancing attention, focus and overall cognitive performance.

Anderson’s personal favorite brain food, she shares, is walnuts. “I like that they’re easy to add to breakfast foods like yogurt or oatmeal, on a salad, or as a snack and even in desserts.”

She also points out that their unique brain-like shape is a great visual reminder of the amazing health benefits they provide.

