Just like an engine powers a car, the brain is your body’s central control system, powering everything from basic functions, like your breathing and heartbeat, to complex thinking, decision-making and emotions. And just as cars run best on premium fuel, our brains also require high-quality nutrition for peak performance.
Registered dietitian Danika Anderson works with patients at Sharp Grossmont’s new neuroscience hospital and says diet plays a significant role in brain health. “Besides preserving optimal brain integrity and mental and cognitive performance for daily tasks we need in life, a healthy, balanced diet can boost brain power, improve memory and even help protect against age-related decline,” she says.
What you eat affects your brain in both the long- and short-term. “Much like other health conditions, diets high in sugar, alcohol or processed, fatty foods negatively affect our brain function,” Anderson says. “Research shows that even short-term consumption of high-saturated fat and high-sugar diets can trigger brain inflammation and potentially harm cognition.”
Anderson recommends either the Mediterranean or MIND diets for optimal brain health.
“The MIND diet, short for Mediterranean-DASH intervention for neurogenerative delay, combines elements of the Mediterranean and DASH diets to emphasize foods that may benefit cognitive function,” she says. “Both focus on fruits, veggies, whole grains, fish, legumes, nuts and olive oil.”
Anderson shares her top five brain-boosting foods:
Anderson’s personal favorite brain food, she shares, is walnuts. “I like that they’re easy to add to breakfast foods like yogurt or oatmeal, on a salad, or as a snack and even in desserts.”
She also points out that their unique brain-like shape is a great visual reminder of the amazing health benefits they provide.
