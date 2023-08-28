Dr. Dara Schwartz

Dr. Dara Bliss Schwartz is manager of The Sharp Experience and a psychologist with Sharp HealthCare.



Dara has worked to serve the patients and employees of Sharp HealthCare for 15 years. Currently, she is manager of The Sharp Experience, where she utilizes a psychological lens to direct and lead system-wide strategic initiatives to ensure the integrity and advancement of Sharp HealthCare's culture and mission to be the best place to work, best place to practice medicine and the best place to receive care.



Through all of her professional endeavors, Dara has dedicated herself to living The Sharp Experience, believing that meaningful connection to what we do and why do it is what helps us to navigate even the most challenging of times.



Dara is the recipient of multiple Sharp C.O.R.E. and Pillar Awards, Guardian Angels and a recipient of the Jim & Sally Haugh Spirit of Caring Award. She is a sought-after presenter with expertise in areas including employee wellness, change management, employee experience, navigating life transitions, leadership development and resiliency.